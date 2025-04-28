FanDuel MLB Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost for MLB Wagers Today 4/28/25

The MLB season is underway, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate Monday's MLB slate, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion for ALL customers.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on any MLB games(s) taking place on April 28th, 2025!

Monday features eight MLB games to consider for this boost, including a 6:35pm ET divisional clash between the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles.

Ahead of the first game of this series, New York sits atop the American League East thanks to their 17-11 record.

Baltimore is already 6.5 games back as they're 10-17 and last in the division. This will be their first head-to-head meeting of the season. Baltimore won last year's season series, 8-5.

Yankees-Orioles odds, as well as all other MLB odds, can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on any MLB game(s) taking place on April 28th, 2025.

There are maximum wager and minimum odds requirements associated with this offer. Log-in for more details. Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake.

See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible MLB Games on 4/28/25

Here are the MLB games being played on April 28th with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Runline (Spread) Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under New York Mets at Washington Nationals +1.5 (-115) -158 +134 9.5 Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians -1.5 (+168) +104 -122 8 New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles +1.5 (-152) -126 +108 9.5 St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds +1.5 (-178) -102 -116 9 Athletics at Texas Rangers +1.5 (-182) -104 -112 9.5 Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros +1.5 (-178) -110 -106 8 Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies +1.5 (-108) -176 +148 10.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C. & Puerto Rico) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on April 29th, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.