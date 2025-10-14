FanDuel MLB Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost for Any MLB Playoff Game Today 10/14/25

The 2025 MLB Playoffs are rolling along, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action! With Game 2 of the National League Championship Series happening today, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion for ALL customers.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on ANY wager for any MLB Playoff game(s) taking place on October 14th, 2025!

There's just one MLB Playoff game eligible for this FanDuel MLB promotion, but it's a big one. At 8:09pm ET, the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 2 of the NLCS!

The Dodgers jumped out to a 1-0 lead in this best-of-seven series following last night's 2-1 win in the opener. That was LA's first win over Milwaukee this season after the Brewers went 6-0 against the Dodgers in the regular season.

Tonight, Los Angeles is expected to start right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto (1-1, 2.53 ERA) opposite Milwaukee's Freddy Peralta (1-1, 4.66 ERA). Both aces finished top 10 in ERA while clearing 200 strikeouts during the regular season.

Dodgers-Brewers Game 2 odds can be found below:

Check out our free printable MLB Playoffs bracket at FanDuel Research.

All MLB Playoffs odds eligible for this FanDuel MLB promotion are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on ANY wager for any MLB Playoff game(s) taking place on October 14th, 2025.

The final odds of your eligible wager must be -200 or longer to qualify for this promotion. There is a maximum wager associated with use of each Profit Boost Token.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C., Kentucky, and Wyoming) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on October 15th, 2025.

