FanDuel MLB All-Star Game Promo: 25% Profit Boost for Any Wager on 7/15/25

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game is here, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. Ahead of Tuesday's midsummer classic, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion for ALL customers.

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token to use on any wager for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game taking place on July 15th, 2025!

Tonight's MLB All-Star Game features some of baseball's biggest stars. Paul Skenes (4-8, 2.01 ERA) draws the start for the National League, whereas Tarik Skubal (10-3, 2.23 ERA) gets the nod for the American League.

Full MLB All-Star Game odds can be found below, while all other MLB odds are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline Run Line Total Runs American League @ National League Jul 16 12:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Check out the MLB All-Star Game best bets on FanDuel Research!

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on any wager for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game taking place on July 15th, 2025.

The final odds of your eligible wager must be -200 or longer to qualify for this promotion. There is a maximum wager associated with use of each Profit Boost Token.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C. & Puerto Rico) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 12:00 AM ET on July 16th, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.