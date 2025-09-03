FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Wednesday 9/3/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Zebby Matthews, Twins ($9,300)

Taking on the Chicago White Sox, Zebby Matthews is in a good spot tonight. While Chicago has been a much improved offense in the second half, they're still a meh 16th in wOBA (.319) over the last 30 days and have the slate's second-lowest implied total (3.8). Matthews owns an ugly 5.06 ERA, but he's been significantly better than that, recording a 3.52 SIERA. He's got a 27.0% strikeout rate, 12.3% swinging-strike rate and 6.9% walk rate. Matthews could be a future ace for the Minnesota Twins, and he's my SP1 tonight.

Ryan Bergert, Royals ($8,100)

Since joining the Kansas City Royals, Ryan Bergert has seen an uptick in production. Through 28.1 innings with KC, Bergert's swinging-strike rate is 10.7%, and he's pitched to a respectable 4.23 SIERA. He's scored between 26 and 35 FanDuel points in four straight starts, and that kind of output works at this salary. On a Coors slate, Bergert's salary comes in handy, and he's capable of having a good showing against the Los Angeles Angels.

Will Warren, Yankees ($8,700)

The Houston Astros are a difficult matchup, but they're a righty-heavy lineup -- something that should suit Will Warren perfectly. Warren is limiting righty bats to a .278 wOBA while striking them out 30.9% of the time. Against lefties, he's giving up a .351 wOBA with a 20.1% K rate. Warren posted 32 FanDuel points against the Philadelphia Phillies in late July, so he's shown he can deliver against top offenses. He's a fun tourney play tonight.

Stacks to Target

San Francisco Giants

Players to Target: Rafael Devers ($3,600), Willy Adames ($3,500), Jung Hoo Lee ($2,900) and Heliot Ramos ($3,200)

The San Francisco Giants' 6.7-run implied total is the slate's top mark by 1.5 runs. They're at Coors against German Marquez, a righty who has a 5.05 SIERA and 15.3% K rate this season. Lefties have mauled him to the tune of a .395 wOBA, 1.67 homers per nine, a 43.0% hard-hit rate and 41.7% fly-ball rate. That puts Rafael Devers and Jung Hoo Lee in a sublime spot. The good times should keep rolling once Marquez is out of the game as the Colorado Rockies' bullpen has given up the third-most jacks per nine (1.83) over the last 30 days.

Minnesota Twins

Players to Target: Byron Buxton ($4,000), Trevor Larnach ($2,800), Matt Wallner ($3,000) and Royce Lewis ($2,900)

Minnesota boasts a 5.2 implied total for a home date with right-hander Yoendrys Gomez. Through 36.1 innings this year, Gomez has struggled to a 5.05 SIERA and is surrendering a 46.2% fly-ball rate. A great thing about stacking the Twins is that just one expected starter -- Byron Buxton -- is salaried above $3,100. With 29 bombs and 21 steals, Buxton is one of the game's top power-speed threats. Wallner has a 42.6% hard-hit rate and 50.4% fly-ball rate against RHPs.

Seattle Mariners

Players to Target: Cal Raleigh ($4,200), Josh Naylor ($3,200), Julio Rodriguez ($3,400) and Eugenio Suarez ($3,400)

The Seattle Mariners (4.4 implied total) bring enticing upside to the table against Adrian Houser. The right-handed Houser has pitched to a 4.61 SIERA and 16.7% K rate this season while lefties have rocked him for a .358 wOBA. Plus, the Mariners are getting a big park-factor boost with this game in Tampa. Cal Raleigh and Josh Naylor will hit from the left side. Given his modest salary, Naylor is one of my favorite bats on the slate as he's amassed a .347 wOBA with the platoon advantage.

