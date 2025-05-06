FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Tuesday 5/6/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Zack Wheeler ($11,000)

Deciding between Zack Wheeler and Paul Skenes as the best high-salary pitching option for Tuesday's slate could be difficult, but I'll side with Wheeler, who is in the 91st percentile in xERA (2.48), 90th percentile in xBA (.199), 93rd percentile in strikeout rate (32.8%), and 84th percentile in walk rate (5.2%). Wheeler is one of the most consistent starters in baseball, and the fact that the Philadelphia Phillies can give him plenty of run support in any matchup is another reason why I have him ranked above Skenes on this slate.

Chris Sale ($9,900)

There's an argument to be made that Chris Sale is the second-best pitcher on Tuesday's slate despite his early-season woes where he surrendered three-plus earned runs in each of his first four starts. Aside from Sale totaling 22 Ks and 5 earned runs allowed over his last three outings, the experienced southpaw will take his 86th percentile strikeout rate (29.3%) into a home matchup versus a Cincinnati Reds squad that has the 12th-worst wOBA (.300), 5th-worst wRC+ (85), 11th-worst ISO (.140), and 13th-highest strikeout rate (23.6%) against left-handed pitching since the start of last season.

Pablo Lopez ($9,500)

Pablo Lopez has now made two starts since returning from injury, and he's tallied 33-plus FanDuel points (FDPs) in both of those contests while combining for 12 Ks and 4 earned runs allowed in that span. Despite the Baltimore Orioles being a team that is capable of doing damage against right-handed pitching, they have the seventh-highest strikeout rate (22.8%) in that split, and they have the fourth-worst wOBA (.279), fifth-worst wRC+ (78), and eighth-worst ISO (.112) in road contests to begin the 2025 season.

Seth Lugo ($9,200)

Seth Lugo isn't an overly exciting pitcher, but he was the runner-up in the AL Cy Young race in 2024, and he'll be facing the Chicago White Sox at home on Tuesday. In addition to Lugo contributing 30-plus FDPs in each of his last three starts (including 58 FDPs versus the Houston Astros), the White Sox are sporting the third-worst wOBA (.288), third-worst wRC+ (83), second-worst ISO (.109), and fifth-highest strikeout rate (23.6%) versus right-handed pitchers.

Stacks to Target

Athletics

Players to Target: Brent Rooker ($3,500), Miguel Andujar ($2,700), Shea Langeliers ($2,800), and Luis Urias ($2,400)

The Detroit Tigers are undoubtedly viable if the game at Coors Field doesn't get rained out, but the Athletics are a team that stands out ahead of a matchup against Emerson Hancock, who is in the 22nd percentile in xERA (5.02) and 6th percentile in xBA (.310). Along with Sutter Health Park being a hitter-friendly venue, Hancock is showing slight reverse splits this season after permitting a .366 wOBA, 2.73 HR/9, and 46.2% flyball rate to righties in 2024 (compared to a .309 wOBA, 0.65 HR/9, and 37.5% flyball rate to lefties), which is why I'll be focusing on the right-handed bats from the Athletics.

Atlanta Braves

Players to Target: Ozzie Albies ($2,900), Austin Riley ($3,400), Marcell Ozuna ($3,500), and Sean Murphy ($3,100)

I'm skeptical that Andrew Abbott is as good as his ERA (2.84) indicates, especially after he coughed up a 1.94 HR/9 and 52.4% flyball rate versus right-handed hitters (compared to a 0.57 HR/9 and 39.2% flyball rate versus left-handed hitters) a season ago. It'll be warm weather at Truist Park on Tuesday, and the Atlanta Braves will get to face a Cincinnati Reds bullpen that has the second-worst HR/9 (1.39) and third-worst barrel rate (11.5%) if they can make quick work of Abbott.

Kansas City Royals

Players to Target: Bobby Witt Jr. ($4,000), Vinnie Pasquantino ($3,000), Salvador Perez ($2,800), and Maikel Garcia ($3,200)

A lot of people have been burned by the Kansas City Royals in DFS this season, but it's tough to completely ignore them against Sean Burke, who is sitting in the 2nd percentile in xERA (7.52), 20th percentile in strikeout rate (17.0%), and 6th percentile in barrel rate (15.2%). Additionally, the White Sox's bullpen is logging the third-worst HR/9 (1.29), fifth-worst barrel rate (10.3%), and third-highest flyball rate (43.0%).

Minnesota Twins

Players to Target: Byron Buxton ($3,300), Ryan Jeffers ($2,600), Carlos Correa ($2,600), and Royce Lewis ($3,000)

Although the Minnesota Twins are another risky team to target for stacks, Cade Povich simply hasn't been good for the Baltimore Orioles, earning the 16th-worst WHIP (1.65) among pitchers with 20-plus innings thrown, and he also ranks in the 7th percentile in xERA (6.08), 22nd percentile in barrel rate (11.3%), and 15th percentile in hard-hit rate (47.4%). Seeing that Povich is giving up a .428 wOBA, 2.49 HR/9, and just a 17.4% strikeout rate versus righties (compared to a .239 wOBA, 0.00 HR/9, and a 21.9% strikeout rate versus lefties), I'll exclusively target the right-handed hitters from the Twins.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.