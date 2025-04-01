FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Tuesday 4/1/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Logan Gilbert ($10,600)

Logan Gilbert was in mid-season form in his first start of the new campaign, racking up 8 Ks while allowing 1 earned run and 2 hits across 7 innings versus the Oakland Athletics at home. Gilbert will take the mound at pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park on Tuesday for his second start of the season, going up against a Detroit Tigers team that has the seventh-highest strikeout rate (25.6%) through their first four games.

Justin Steele ($8,700)

Just because Justin Steele has struggled in his first two starts of the season against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks doesn't mean we should forget about how impressive he's been in recent years. Steele was in the 93rd percentile in xERA (2.74) and 94th percentile in barrel rate (4.2%) a season ago, while the Chicago Cubs' bats have been red-hot to begin the year -- improving Steele's chances of securing a win and pitching deep into his matchup against the Athletics.

Casey Mize ($7,800)

We could be in store for a breakout season from Casey Mize, as the former No. 1 overall pick performed well during Spring Training, posting a 1.89 ERA and 33.3% strikeout rate across 19.0 innings pitched while featuring a split-fingered fastball and multiple variations of his slider. The Seattle Mariners led the majors with a dismal 27.3% strikeout rate against right-handed pitching in 2024, and things don't appear to be too different to begin the 2025 season, as the Mariners are posting the sixth-highest strikeout rate (27.1%) to righties thus far.

Shane Smith ($6,300)

The Chicago White Sox's rotation has been surprisingly solid to begin the season, and Shane Smith has the potential to be their best starter despite having only 6.2 innings pitched above the Double-A level throughout his career. Smith notched a 29.6% strikeout rate and just a 31.3% flyball rate in the minors last season, and the Minnesota Twins have gotten off to an underwhelming start, sporting the worst wOBA (.199), worst wRC+ (23), and 11th-highest strikeout rate (23.5%) in their first four games.

Stacks to Target

Kansas City Royals

Players to Target: Jonathan India ($2,900), Bobby Witt Jr. ($4,100), Vinnie Pasquantino ($3,300), and Michael Massey ($2,700)

It's been a rough start to the year for the Milwaukee Brewers' pitching staff, as they are posting the worst xFIP (6.90), worst SIERA (5.34), and the most HR/9 (4.64) in baseball, and they'll be trotting out an inexperienced pitcher (Chad Patrick) to start on Tuesday versus the Kansas City Royals. Patrick has pitched one inning in relief this season -- giving up a homer and two earned runs -- and the Royals have plenty of bats that can do damage at Miller Park.

Chicago Cubs

Players to Target: Ian Happ ($3,300), Kyle Tucker ($4,200), Michael Busch ($2,800), and Matt Shaw ($2,300)

Listing the Cubs -- who just put up 18 runs against the Athletics on Monday -- here is more about how well they are performing at the plate rather than the matchup versus Luis Severino. Kyle Tucker has been scorching with 28-plus FanDuel points (FDPs) in three straight outings, and winds are blowing out to right at Sutter Health Park, so the lefties in Chicago's lineup have a slight advantage in Tuesday's contest.

St. Louis Cardinals

Players to Target: Lars Nootbaar ($3,300), Brendan Donovan ($2,900), Nolan Arenado ($3,000), and Victor Scott ($2,400)

Kyle Hendricks is a tough pitcher to analyze due to the fact he was in the 4th percentile in strikeout rate (15.3%) but 87th percentile in hard-hit rate (33.4%) last season. While Hendricks does tend to limit hard contact, the St. Louis Cardinals are logging the fourth-best wOBA (.381), fifth-best wRC+ (144), and eighth-best ISO (.206) over their first four games of the 2025 campaign.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Players to Target: Corbin Carroll ($3,700), Ketel Marte ($3,800), Josh Naylor ($3,200), and Eugenio Suarez ($3,200)

Will Warren is one of the New York Yankees' top prospects, but he could have a tough time on the bump against the likes of Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte, and Eugenio Suarez -- who has the second-highest ISO (.857) and third-highest barrel rate (36.4%) in baseball right now. Warren surrendered 1.99 HR/9 in 22.2 innings pitched in the majors a season ago and 2.0 HR/9 across 23.0 innings pitched during Spring Training, so the short porch in right field could benefit the visitors at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

