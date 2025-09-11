FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Thursday 9/11/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Jesus Luzardo, Phillies ($9,900)

While Jesus Luzardo can be a volatile pitcher on the mound, he's scored 45-plus FanDuel points (FDPs) in three of his last four outings, and he's logged the 11th-best SIERA (3.33), 12th-best WHIP (0.97), and 10th-highest strikeout rate (28.7%) among qualified hurlers across his last eight starts since July 29. Although the New York Mets can produce runs with the best of them, the other three starters on the Philadelphia Phillies who have been on the bump in this series have all tallied 43-plus FDPs versus the Mets.

Gavin Williams, Guardians ($9,000)

Even though it's difficult expecting a ceiling performance from pitchers against the Kansas City Royals due to KC's low strikeout rate, Gavin Williams can be a viable option on Thursday by limiting runs on the mound. Along with Williams producing a 3.50 xFIP, 27.7% strikeout rate, and 1.08 HR/9 at home (compared to a 4.98 xFIP, 18.5% strikeout rate, and 1.43 HR/9 on the road), the Royals have registered the worst wRC+ (67) and fifth-worst ISO (.132) across the last 14 days.

Bryce Miller, Mariners ($7,200)

Recommending Bryce Miller carries some risk due to his 4.99 SIERA and 47.5% hard-hit rate, but he's facing a Los Angeles Angels squad that has the sixth-worst wRC+ (87) and fourth-highest strikeout rate (26.9%) in the last 14 days. While I wouldn't blame anyone for stacking or using one-offs from the Angels in this matchup, it benefits Miller to be handed the ball at pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park (28th in park factor over the last three seasons).

Stacks to Target

San Diego Padres

Players to Target: Fernando Tatis Jr. ($3,600), Manny Machado ($3,500), Ryan O'Hearn ($2,900), and Ramon Laureano ($3,000)

McCade Brown is expected to make his fourth start of the season for the Colorado Rockies, and in his first 3 starts and 9.1 innings pitched, he's producing a dismal 6.27 SIERA, 7.86 xFIP, 13.2% walk rate, and 8.3% barrel rate. In addition to Fernando Tatis Jr. (140 wRC+ vs. RHP), Manny Machado (122 wRC+), and Ramon Laureano (129 wRC+) all having formidable metrics versus righties, the Rockies' relievers have compiled the worst SIERA (4.58) and worst HR/9 (2.52) over the last 14 days.

New York Yankees

Players to Target: Trent Grisham ($3,400), Aaron Judge ($4,700), Cody Bellinger ($3,400), and Giancarlo Stanton ($3,500)

The New York Yankees are hoping to avoid a sweep by the Detroit Tigers, and they'll face a combination of Tyler Holton (1.83 HR/9) and Sawyer Gipson-Long (1.86 HR/9) to begin Thursday's contest. Gipson-Long should see the bulk of the work for the Tigers, and he's recording reverse splits with a .448 wOBA and 4.76 HR/9 given up to right-handed hitters (compared to a .219 wOBA and 0.00 HR/9 to left-handed hitters) in his limited action, making Aaron Judge (187 wRC+ vs. RHP) and Giancarlo Stanton (163 wRC+) the primary targets.

Philadelphia Phillies

Players to Target: Harrison Bader ($2,900), Kyle Schwarber ($4,100), Bryce Harper ($3,700), and Otto Kemp ($2,100)

While David Peterson doesn't cough up many homers, he's allowed four-plus earned runs in four of his last six starts, and he resides in the 35th percentile in xERA (4.27), 18th percentile in xBA (.271), and 11th percentile in hard-hit rate (45.9%). On top of the Phillies combining for 21 runs scored in their first three meetings against the Mets in this series, Harrison Bader could be hitting out of the leadoff spot against a southpaw, Kyle Schwarber (155 wRC+ vs. LHP) and Bryce Harper (121 wRC+) have solid splits against lefties, and players like Otto Kemp (125 wRC+) and Edmundo Sosa (137 wRC+) provide valuable salary relief.

Enter a chance to win two World Series tickets and travel accommodations! Step up to the plate and take a short quiz on responsible betting to join the sweepstakes. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking to build some MLB DFS lineups? Check out FanDuel’s daily fantasy baseball lobby to see all the offerings for today’s slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.