FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Thursday 5/22/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

AJ Smith-Shawver ($9,800)

There aren't any safe pitching options on Thursday's slate, but AJ Smith-Shawver comes in with the highest salary due to the fact he's displayed some consistency by scoring 30-plus FanDuel points (FDPs) in five consecutive starts for the Atlanta Braves. While Smith-Shawver has some strikeout upside, there are some concerns, too, with his 20th percentile xERA (4.88), 14th percentile xBA (.282), 26th percentile walk rate (10.6%), and 12th percentile hard-hit rate (47.6%), which could make the Washington Nationals a sneaky stack if Smith-Shawver is popular.

Jack Flaherty ($8,800)

Following some shaky starts in late April and early May, Jack Flaherty tallied 35 FDPs in his most recent outing versus the Toronto Blue Jays, and he's sitting in the 79th percentile in whiff rate (29.8%) and 85th percentile in strikeout rate (28.9%). Despite the Cleveland Guardians being a team that doesn't strike out often, they are producing the fifth-worst wOBA (.293), seventh-worst wRC+ (88), and eighth-worst ISO (.145) over the last two weeks.

Carlos Rodriguez ($7,100)

At the moment, the Milwaukee Brewers haven't confirmed their starting pitcher for Thursday's matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates, but all signs point toward Carlos Rodriguez getting promoted from Triple-A to take the mound. Along with the Pirates sporting the second-worst wOBA (.283), second-worst wRC+ (75), and worst ISO (.101) versus right-handed pitching, Rodriguez has registered a 25.5% strikeout rate, 13.7% swinging strike rate, and 1.99 ERA across his nine appearances in the minors this season.

Stacks to Target

Atlanta Braves

Players to Target: Matt Olson ($3,200), Marcell Ozuna ($3,500), Drake Baldwin ($2,500), and Ozzie Albies ($2,700)

Trevor Williams is permitting a .433 wOBA, 2.14 WHIP, 15.0% strikeout rate, and 1.93 HR/9 to left-handed batters (compared to a .224 wOBA, 0.90 WHIP, 23.3% strikeout rate, and 0.00 HR/9 to right-handed batters) in his first nine starts in 2025, so I'll prioritize the lefties from the Braves in this stack. Matt Olson, Marcell Ozuna, and Drake Baldwin all have an ISO of .197 or better and strikeout rate lower than 22.0% versus right-handed pitchers while Ozzie Albies -- a switch hitter -- has hit all five of his homers this season against righties.

Detroit Tigers

Players to Target: Kerry Carpenter ($3,000), Zach McKinstry ($2,900), Riley Greene ($3,500), and Spencer Torkelson ($3,200)

Even on a smaller slate, the Detroit Tigers could go a bit overlooked despite earning the 6th-best wOBA (.330), 5th-best wRC+ (115), and 12th-best ISO (.160) when facing righties ahead of a matchup with Tanner Bibee. Bibee is another right-handed starter who is struggling against lefties, giving up a .352 wOBA, 2.25 HR/9, and 45.3% flyball rate to left-handed sluggers (compared to a .346 wOBA, 1.67 HR/9, and 36.9% flyball rate to right-handed sluggers), which makes Kerry Carpenter, Zach McKinstry, and Riley Greene the primary targets in Detroit stacks.

Seattle Mariners

Players to Target: Jorge Polanco ($3,300), Julio Rodriguez ($3,200), Cal Raleigh ($3,700), and Rowdy Tellez ($2,600)

Although it's great seeing Lance McCullers starting for the first time since 2022 as injuries have plagued him in recent years, his velocity is down, his walk rate is sitting at 15.6%, and he's struggling to generate Ks with a 13.3% strikeout rate and 6.8% swinging strike rate in his first three starts this season. McCullers isn't pitching deep into games for the Houston Astros, but the Seattle Mariners can still do plenty of damage at Daikin Park as they carry the 13th-best wOBA (.320), 7th-best wRC+ (113), and 10th-best ISO (.162) against right-handed pitching.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost to use on a 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any sport or event taking place on May 22nd! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking to build some MLB DFS lineups? Check out FanDuel’s daily fantasy baseball lobby to see all the offerings for today’s slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.