FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Saturday 7/12/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Garrett Crochet ($10,700)

In terms of talent, Garrett Crochet might lap the field on today's main slate. Crochet is the only one in Tarik Skubal's zip code for AL Cy Young odds behind a sparkling 2.91 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) and 31.9% K rate. On the road and facing the Tampa Bay Rays isn't an ideal spot to deploy him, but the lefty has one of the safest floors in fantasy baseball when having topped 36 FanDuel points (FDP) in 11 of his last 12 starts.

Tanner Bibee ($8,600)

Tanner Bibee's schedule presents a buy-low opportunity today. Each of the right-hander's last six opponents are also top-10 teams in OPS against righties in the past 30 days. Yeesh. You might say he's struggled in them with a 5.29 ERA, but a 3.50 SIERA in this time shows a bit more bad fortune than lack of skill. He's got to be relieved to draw the pitiful Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

Brady Singer ($8,300)

Any righty against the Colorado Rockies has a chance to be a gold mine. Colorado's 29.2% K rate against them over the last 30 days is the worst in baseball by nearly three full percentage points. Brady Singer doesn't generate many whiffs on his own (8.7% swinging-strike rate), but he's also in good form having surrendered two earned runs or fewer in five of his last six starts. Perhaps the Rox bring out the ceiling.

Stacks to Target

Cincinnati Reds

Players to Target: Elly De La Cruz ($3,800), Matt McLain ($3,100), Spencer Steer ($3,100), and Gavin Lux ($2,800)

I've got to be honest with you. The Cincinnati Reds' 6.78-run implied team total seems pretty crazy when you can't find three well-rounded bats versus right-handed pitching in their order. That's just a statement on how truly terrible Bradley Blalock (5.47 SIERA) and the Rockies' bullpen have been in 2025. Blalock has surrendered 3.38 HR/9 this year, which is why Elly De La Cruz's home run odds (+285) are laughably short at FanDuel.

Kansas City Royals

Players to Target: Bobby Witt Jr. ($4,000), Salvador Perez ($3,000), Vinnie Pasquantino ($2,900), and Jonathan India ($2,800)

Sticking with my forecast from today's best MLB bets, I think the lowly Kansas City Royals get after Frankie Montas' horrific contact splits at home. Montas' barrel (13.0%), hard-hit (43.5%), and groundball (39.1%) rate would all be 35th percentile or worse across MLB if he qualified, and New York's bullpen (4.13 SIERA) is also badly struggling at present.

New York Mets

Players to Target: Juan Soto ($3,800), Pete Alonso ($3,700), Francisco Lindor ($3,500), and Brandon Nimmo ($3,100)

You could definitely make the case for the Los Angeles Dodgers or Milwaukee Brewers in this last spot, but the New York Mets deserve love opposite K.C., too. New York will likely have to score to keep pace, and they've tattooed righties like Michael Lorenzen (4.23 SIERA) for a 111 wRC+ over the past month. Lorenzen has coughed up 1.54 HR/9, and the Royals' bullpen isn't having much more success than the Mets' recently.

Get one month of MLB.TV on us! FanDuel customers can now place any $5 bet on MLB and unlock a full month of MLB.TV — regardless if your bet wins or loses. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking to build some MLB DFS lineups? Check out FanDuel’s daily fantasy baseball lobby to see all the offerings for today’s slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.