FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Monday 9/16/24

MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Paul Skenes ($11,500) is pitching today, so this slate revolves around either fitting his high salary into your lineup or crossing your fingers in hopes that the rookie phenom doesn't destroy in his matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Skenes averages an earth-shattering 42.25 FanDuel points per game thanks to an impactful 32.3% strikeout rate. The Cardinals aren't the most strikeout-prone team around (21.6% K%; 11th-lowest in MLB) but their meh offense could have Skenes flying through their batting order. He's seen them twice this season and posted 47 FanDuel points in both meetings.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are essentially out of playoff contention (10 games behind final NL Wild Card spot) and could look to play it safe with Skenes in his final few starts of the season. As hard as it is to fade him, it might not be the worst day to consider looking elsewhere.

Seth Lugo's ($10,200) volatility makes him an intriguing high-risk, high-reward play at his salary. He posted a whopping 61 FanDuel points in his most recent outing and has notched at least 40 FanDuel points in four of his last five starts. With that said, Lugo mixed in 3- and 10-FanDuel point outings in August. However, a date with the Detroit Tigers, a team that ranks sixth in K rate versus righties, could have him dealing tonight. Our projections expect Lugo to record a slate-high 36.3 FanDuel points given the friendly matchup.

Skenes and Lugo are my favorite top-dollar options, but you could look past them to find a pair of more moderate-salaried pitchers who will walk into great matchups.

Let's start with Reid Detmers ($8,500). His 27.2% K% has allowed him to grab 46 FanDuel points in two straight outings. A meeting with the Chicago White Sox could result in more of the same for Detmers. Chicago strikes out at a meaty 23.9% rate (10th-highest in MLB) and ranks dead-last in SLG, wOBA, and wRC+. Our projections have Detmers as the second-best points-per-dollar play for Monday.

Past Detmers, you can find Andre Pallante ($7,400). Pallante's strikeout numbers aren't particularly pretty but anything goes in a matchup with the Pirates, a team that strikes out at a 24.5% rate (seventh-highest) and suffers the fourth-worst wOBA in MLB. Our projections suit Pallante as the top point-per-dollar thrower on today's main slate.

