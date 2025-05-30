FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Friday 5/30/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Nick Pivetta, Padres ($10,300)

Considering it's a 13-game slate, the pitching options are kinda meh. Nick Pivetta paces our MLB DFS projections at clip of 35.0 FanDuel points for a Petco date with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pittsburgh sits 28th in wOBA versus RHP (.291) with the 7th-highest strikeout rate (24.3%) in the split, so the matchup is elite. The owner of a 3.40 SIERA and 28.3% K rate, Pivetta can take advantage of a punchless Pirates offense.

David Peterson, Mets ($9,900)

David Peterson gets the Colorado Rockies in New York, one of the few offenses that is worse than Pittsburgh's. Versus LHP, Colorado has the 2nd-highest K rate (27.3%) and ranks 21st in wOBA (.299). Peterson has been sneaky-good this campaign, pitching to a 3.68 SIERA and 21.9% strikeout rate. He's held hitters to a .291 wOBA at home. Pivetta brings more K upside to the table, but Peterson is a fun pivot if it looks like Pivetta will be chalk.

Kyle Harrison, Giants ($6,800)

I'm always open to getting a little weird at pitcher on large slates, and Kyle Harrison catches my eye at this lowly salary. In his first start of the season last week -- he'd been working as a reliever previously -- Harrison fanned four over four frames while amassing a 14.0% swinging-strike rate against a Washington Nationals team that has the fifth-lowest strikeout rate against lefties. Today, Harrison is set to face the Miami Marlins, who hold the second-lowest wOBA against southpaws (.280). Pitch count is a concern as Harrison got up to just 57 pitches last outing, but at this salary, he doesn't need to do too much to be worth it.

Stacks to Target

Baltimore Orioles

Players to Target: Jackson Holliday ($2,900), Gunnar Henderson ($3,300), Ryan O'Hearn ($3,000) and Cedric Mullins ($3,300)

The Baltimore Orioles have underwhelmed this season, but they're in a great spot today at hitter-friendly Camden Yards versus righty Sean Burke, who has struggled to a 5.37 SIERA and 16.2% K rate. Jackson Holliday, Gunnar Henderson and Ryan O'Hearn are the Orioles I'm most interested in. O'Hearn is nuking right-handers to the tune of a .439 wOBA. Henderson has gotten on track this month with a .368 wOBA in May. Just make sure the rain is going to hold off before locking in the O's, who have the slate's top implied total (5.6).

New York Mets

Players to Target: Pete Alonso ($4,000), Francisco Lindor ($3,900), Juan Soto ($3,600) and Mark Vientos ($2,800)

The New York Mets are at home against Kyle Freeland, and they are showing a 5.1-run implied total. Freeland hasn't been bad this year as he's got a solid 3.97 SIERA. With that said, he's also carrying a blah 17.2% K rate. Mark Vientos is one of my favorite plays tonight. His 2025 numbers aren't good, but he racked up a .375 wOBA versus lefties a year ago. Pete Alonso is having the best campaign of his career as he boasts a .427 expected wOBA overall and sports a 41.2% fly-ball rate against southpaws.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Players to Target: Corbin Carroll ($4,100), Josh Naylor ($3,100), Pavin Smith ($2,700) and Ketel Marte ($3,800)

A home game against Jake Irvin results in the Arizona Diamondbacks having a 5.3 implied total. Lefties have put up 1.64 homers per nine and a 47.5% fly-ball rate against Irvin this year, so that's where I'll focus. Corbin Carroll and Josh Naylor will be core pieces to my Snakes stacks. Carroll has rebounded in a big way from a down 2024, producing a .394 expected wOBA overall and a .403 wOBA versus RHP. Naylor has a .384 wOBA and 41.5% hard-hit rate with the platoon advantage.

