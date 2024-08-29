FanDuel MLB DFS Picks and Helper: Thursday 8/29/24

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate, which starts at 1:10 p.m. ET.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

The top tier of arms on today's main slate (1:10 p.m. ET) is a three-headed monster of Michael King ($10,000), Sonny Gray ($9,200) and Nathan Eovaldi ($9,500). All three come with some warts as well as some upside, and I'm ranking them Eovaldi-King-Gray.

Eovaldi certainly has the easiest matchup as he's on the road against the Chicago White Sox. Per the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, Eovaldi is -180 to get at least six strikeouts. The upside is obvious in a matchup this good. Despite some meh results lately, Eovaldi's second-half xFIP is 3.11, and he can crush in this spot. Chicago's 3.46 implied total is the slate's lowest.

King and Gray square off against each other, and with Gray having to face a San Diego Padres offense that owns MLB's lowest strikeout rate (17.4%), King is my preference between the two. With that said, the St. Louis Cardinals aren't a great matchup for punchouts, either, and King's K prop is at 5.5 with just -106 odds on the over.

The pitching options dry up quickly after that trio. If you're wanting to punt and load up on bats, Hayden Birdsong ($7,500) and Keider Montero ($7,700) are decent value targets. I lean Montero as the go-to dart-throw arm. He's got a tasty matchup (Los Angeles Angels) in a pitcher-friendly park (Comerica). He's been better at home (4.10 xFIP and 20.6% K rate) than on the road (4.60 and 18.1%).

Stacks to Target

