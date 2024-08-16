FanDuel MLB DFS Picks and Helper: Friday 8/16/24

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- into your research process. numberFire also has the latest starting lineups and weather as well as heat maps to help you find the best matchups.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Paul Skenes ($11,200) comes in with the highest salary at pitcher on Friday's massive 13-game main slate ahead of a favorable matchup against the team (Seattle Mariners) with the highest strikeout rate (28.3%) against righties. While Skenes has posted 37 or fewer FanDuel points in three straight starts, those outputs came against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Houston Astros.

On the other side of that game, Logan Gilbert ($10,500) is an enticing option with the Pittsburgh Pirates logging the third-worst wOBA (.281), second-worst wRC+ (78), worst ISO (.101), and seventh-highest strikeout rate versus right-handed pitching in the last month. Gilbert has scored 40-plus FanDuel points in five of his last six outings.

Gerrit Cole ($9,800), Spencer Schwellenbach ($9,700), and Spencer Arrighetti ($9,500) appear to be the best options in the $9,000 range. Of the trio, Schwellenbach and Arrighetti interest me the most in fantastic matchups. Schwellenbach has seven-plus Ks in four straight contests while Arrighetti has 12-plus Ks in back-to-back starts ahead of a home meeting with a Chicago White Sox squad that has the worst wOBA (.275), worst wRC+ (75), and sixth-highest strikeout rate (25.4%) versus right-handed pitching in the last 30 days.

If you're looking to save even more salary at pitcher, Ryne Nelson ($8,300) will take the mound against a Tampa Bay Rays team that has the fourth-worst wOBA (.284), fifth-worst ISO (.136), and fourth-highest strikeout rate (25.6%) over the last 30 days when taking on right-handed pitchers. In the last month, Nelson is registering a formidable 3.33 xFIP, 1.03 WHIP, and 29.8% strikeout rate.

