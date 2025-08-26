FanDuel Futures Day Promo: Bet NFL or College Football Futures Wager, Get Bonus Bets

Futures Day is today, Tuesday, August 26th — 24 hours of boosts, bonuses, and bragging rights. To celebrate, FanDuel customers can place any NFL or college football futures wager and get Bonus Bets immediately.

How to Participate in the Futures Day Promo

FanDuel doesn’t require promo codes, so for this offer, you won’t need one. Follow these steps to participate:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Place any NFL or college football futures wager today, August 26th, 2025. Regardless of if your bet wins or loses, you will get a bonus in Bonus Bets upon bet placement. Log in for details.

Your wager must have final odds of -200 or longer to qualify (i.e., +150 and +400 would qualify, but -310 or -500 would not.)

Bonus will be credited within 72 hours of bet placement. Bonus will be issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expires 7 days after receipt. See full terms and conditions.

Who Can Claim This Futures Day Promo?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C., Kentucky, and Wyoming) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This Futures Day Promo Run?

The promotion ends at 12:00 AM ET on August 27, 2025.

FanDuel Futures Day Latest News

