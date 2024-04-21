FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Picks and Helper: Sunday 4/21/24

Since NBA DFS is easier to predict than baseball or football, it would likely get plenty of votes as the best sport to play on FanDuel. Basketball players usually stick to the same minutes and produce at roughly the same rate. Sounds easy, right? Trust me -- it's not!

As a result, NBA daily fantasy is highly reliant on a player's opportunity, so you'll need to ensure that you're up to date with key injuries. Our projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- update throughout the day to reflect current news. You can also turn to numberFire for player news updates as well as a matchup heat map and lineup optimizer to help give you an edge.

On top of all that, here at FanDuel Research, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the day's top plays at each position.

Let's dive into today's main slate on FanDuel.

Team Opp O/U Spread Implied Total Injuries MIA BOS 209 14 97.5 Robinson questionable / Butler, Rozier, Richardson OUT NO OKC 215 8.5 103.25 Williamson OUT LAC DAL 223 2.5 110.25 Leonard questionable BOS MIA 209 -14 111.5 Kornet OUT OKC NO 215 -8.5 111.75 DAL LAC 223 -2.5 112.75 Lively available / Hardaway Jr. questionable MIL IND 231.5 1.5 115 Antetokounmpo doubtful View Full Table

Guards

Luka Doncic ($12,700): At his median salary this month, Doncic is today's top overall option with a 53.7 fantasy projection versus a Los Angeles Clippers' defense giving up 46.9 to his position. The Mavericks' superstar has crushed the Clippers in three previous meetings, averaging 34-real life points and 53.8 FanDuel points on 24.3 shot attempts.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,900): Despite a difficult matchup against a New Orleans Pelicans' unit allowing the third fewest FanDuel points (46.3 per game) to his position, Gilgeous-Alexander has still played in this spot in three prior meetings, recording 47.1 FanDuel points on 20.3 shot attempts.

Tyrese Haliburton ($9,800): Even at his highest salary in April, Haliburton is fourth among guards in value with a 4.88 rating and a 47.8 fantasy projection. Indiana's star has been a nightmare for the Milwaukee Bucks, accounting for 27.0 real-life points and 53.8 FanDuel points in this matchup.

Damian Lillard ($9,600): With Giannis Antetokounmpo not expected to play, Lillard ranks first among his team in fantasy production (1.32 FanDuel points per minute) and usage (35.1%).

Kyrie Irving ($9,500): In 164 minutes with the Mavericks' expected starting five on the floor, Irving is averaging 1.0 FanDuel point per minute and a 25.1% usage rate.

Tyler Herro ($8,200): The 24-year old is set to play a lead offensive role with Miami's short-handed rotation, accounting for 1.12 FanDuel points per minute and a team-high 29.7% usage rate.

C.J. McCollum ($7,900): Despite ugly performances in New Orleans' Play-in games, McCollum has still seen elevated production with Zion Williamson off the floor, producing 1.09 FanDuel points per minute and a 28.0% usage rate.

Jrue Holiday ($6,800): At his second lowest salary in April, Holiday is sixth among guards in value with a 4.77 rating and a 32.5 fantasy projection.

T.J. McConnell ($5,500): Indiana's veteran has been a spark plug off the bench, recording 1.53 FanDuel points per minute in his last seven appearances.

Patrick Beverley ($5,200): In 273 minutes with Milwaukee's current rotation, Beverley is averaging 0.82 FanDuel points per minute and a 14.0% usage rate.

Delon Wright ($4,500): After recording 0.74 FanDuel points per minute in today's splits, Miami's veteran is second among guards in value with 5.07 rating and a 22.8 fantasy projection.

Forwards

Jayson Tatum ($9,700): Boston's leading scorer could provide underrated value with a 4.5 rating and a 43.6 fantasy projection at his lowest salary this month. Tatum is averaging 24.7 real-life points and 45.7 FanDuel points on 19 shot attempts versus Miami in three previous meetings.

Paul George ($8,400): If Kawhi Leonard is unable to go after he was listed as questionable, George's production could be boosted to 1.24 FanDuel points and a 31.2% usage rate.

Brandon Ingram ($8,000): After Ingram was able to record 39.2 FanDuel points in 37 minutes on Friday, the Pelicans' forward looks like he is making his way back into ideal form while producing 1.26 FanDuel points per minute with today's rotation.

Pascal Siakam ($7,700): Even at his lowest salary this month, Siakam could be overlooked on Sunday despite ranking second among his position in value with a 5.09 rating and a 39.2 fantasy projection.

Khris Middleton ($7,700) / Bobby Portis ($7,200): The 32-year old is fifth among forwards in value with a 4.86 rating and a 37.4 fantasy projection after producing 1.03 FanDuel points per minute and a 26.8% usage rate in Sunday's splits while Portis has accounted for 1.25 FanDuel points per minute and a 25.1% usage rate.

Trey Murphy III ($6,300): At his second lowest salary this month, Murphy is today's top value option among his position after recording 0.92 FanDuel points per minute with New Orleans' inactives.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. ($5,900): Miami's rookie has provided solid production in his elevated role, accounting for 0.86 FanDuel points per minute and a 20.4% usage rate.

Aaron Nesmith ($5,100): After a 5.5% salary drop, Indiana's reliable defender is third among forwards in value with a 5.08 rating and a 25.9 fantasy projection.

Caleb Martin ($4,700): In 286 minutes with today's rotation, Martin has accounted for 0.68 FanDuel points per minute and a 14.9% usage rate.

Centers

Bam Adebayo ($8,400): The Heat's versatile center is third overall in value with a 5.15 rating and a 43.2 fantasy projection after recording 1.40 FanDuel points per minute and a 26.7% usage rate with Sunday's short-handed rotation. In three previous encounters, Adebayo has played well against Boston, averaging 44 FanDuel points and 22.6 real-life points.

Brook Lopez ($5,700): Among his team's first unit, Lopez is fourth in fantasy production (1.0 FanDuel point per minute) and usage (18.8%).

