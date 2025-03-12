FanDuel College Basketball Promo: 30% Profit Boost for Underdogs Today 3/12/25

March is here, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the college basketball action. With conference tournaments underway, FanDuel is offering all customers a special offer.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on a pre-live straight moneyline wager, with odds of +100 or longer, placed on any college basketball game taking place on March 12th, 2025.

Wednesday features several college basketball games to consider using this boost on, including an Oklahoma Sooners vs. Georgia Bulldogs matchup at 9:30pm ET. Georgia won four straight games to close out the regular season, thought Oklahoma is riding a two-game winning streak themselves.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the line is Georgia -3.5 and the over/under is set at 147.5 total points

Full Oklahoma-Georgia odds can be found below, while all college basketball odds, can be found at FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on any pre-live, straight, moneyline wager placed on any college basketball game taking place on March 12th, 2025.

Your wager must have final pre-boosted odds of +100 or longer to qualify for this promotion.

There is a maximum wager associated with use of the Profit Boost Token. Log in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C. & Puerto Rico) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 11:30 PM ET on March 12th, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.