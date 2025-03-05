Fairleigh Dickinson vs Stonehill Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NEC Tournament

The No. 4 seed Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (12-19, 8-8 NEC) square off against the No. 5 seed Stonehill Skyhawks (15-16, 7-9 NEC) in the NEC tournament Wednesday at Bogota Savings Bank Center, starting at 7 p.m. ET. Both teams will look to get one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Stonehill Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Location: Teaneck, New Jersey

Teaneck, New Jersey Arena: Bogota Savings Bank Center

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Stonehill Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Fairleigh Dickinson win (63.4%)

Read these betting insights and trends before you wager on Wednesday's Fairleigh Dickinson-Stonehill spread (Fairleigh Dickinson -3.5) or total (141.5 points).

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Stonehill: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Fairleigh Dickinson has covered 17 times in 28 games with a spread this season.

Stonehill has put together a 12-17-0 ATS record so far this season.

As a 3.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, Fairleigh Dickinson is 4-3 against the spread compared to the 6-7 ATS record Stonehill racks up as a 3.5-point underdog.

The Knights have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered five times in 10 games when playing at home, and they've covered 12 times in 18 games on the road.

The Skyhawks' winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (6-6-0). Away, it is .333 (5-10-0).

Fairleigh Dickinson has seven wins against the spread in 16 conference games this year.

Against the spread in NEC action, Stonehill is 5-11-0 this season.

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Stonehill: Moneyline Betting Stats

Fairleigh Dickinson has come away with five wins in the 10 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Knights have a win-loss record of 4-2 when favored by -168 or better by oddsmakers this year.

Stonehill has been the underdog on the moneyline 14 total times this season. Stonehill has gone 4-10 in those games.

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, the Skyhawks have gone 4-8 (33.3%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Fairleigh Dickinson has a 62.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Stonehill Head-to-Head Comparison

Fairleigh Dickinson has a +5 scoring differential, putting up 73.8 points per game (192nd in college basketball) and allowing 73.6 (229th in college basketball).

Terrence Brown ranks ninth in the nation with a team-high 20.6 points per game.

Stonehill puts up 69.1 points per game (303rd in college basketball) while allowing 70.0 per outing (121st in college basketball). It has a -29 scoring differential.

Louie Semona is ranked 498th in college basketball with a team-high 13.2 points per game.

The Knights record 30.7 rebounds per game (259th in college basketball) while allowing 33.9 per contest to their opponents. They are outrebounded by 3.2 boards per game.

Bismark Nsiah's 6.3 rebounds per game lead the Knights and rank 264th in college basketball play.

The Skyhawks grab 30.2 rebounds per game (287th in college basketball), compared to the 30.6 of their opponents.

Todd Brogna averages 6.7 rebounds per game (204th in college basketball) to lead the Skyhawks.

Fairleigh Dickinson scores 93.8 points per 100 possessions (236th in college basketball), while giving up 93.6 points per 100 possessions (186th in college basketball).

The Skyhawks rank 234th in college basketball averaging 93.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 228th, allowing 95.1 points per 100 possessions.

