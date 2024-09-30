menu item
NFL

Every Team's Odds to Win Super Bowl LIX

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

Every Team's Odds to Win Super Bowl LIX

The 2024 NFL season will culminate with Super Bowl LIX at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

Here are each team's Super Bowl odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Arizona Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Arizona Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl Odds

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl Odds

Baltimore Ravens

Buffalo Bills Super Bowl Odds

Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears Super Bowl Odds

Chicago Bears

Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns Super Bowl Odds

Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl Odds

Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions Super Bowl Odds

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers Super Bowl Odds

Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans Super Bowl Odds

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts Super Bowl Odds

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl Odds

Los Angeles Rams

Miami Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Miami Dolphins

Minnesota Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots Super Bowl Odds

New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints Super Bowl Odds

New Orleans Saints

New York Giants Super Bowl Odds

New York Giants

New York Jets Super Bowl Odds

New York Jets

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Odds

Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Pittsburgh Steelers

San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl Odds

San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Seattle Seahawks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans Super Bowl Odds

Tennessee Titans

Washington Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Washington Commanders

