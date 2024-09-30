Every Team's Odds to Win Super Bowl LIX

The 2024 NFL season will culminate with Super Bowl LIX at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

Here are each team's Super Bowl odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Arizona Cardinals +8500 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Atlanta Falcons +2700 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Baltimore Ravens +800 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Buffalo Bills +1000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Carolina Panthers +40000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Chicago Bears +6000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Cincinnati Bengals +3000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Cleveland Browns +8500 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Dallas Cowboys +2500 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Denver Broncos +17000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Detroit Lions +1100 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Green Bay Packers +2500 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Houston Texans +1300 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Indianapolis Colts +6500 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Jacksonville Jaguars +12000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Kansas City Chiefs +500 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Las Vegas Raiders +14000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Los Angeles Chargers +6500 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Los Angeles Rams +15000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Miami Dolphins +10000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Minnesota Vikings +1600 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting New England Patriots +25000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting New Orleans Saints +4000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting New York Giants +25000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting New York Jets +2200 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Philadelphia Eagles +1400 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Pittsburgh Steelers +4500 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting San Francisco 49ers +650 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Seattle Seahawks +3000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Tampa Bay Buccaneers +4800 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Tennessee Titans +15000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Washington Commanders +5000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.