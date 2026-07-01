England vs DR Congo Prediction: Picks, Lineups & Best Bets For World Cup 2026 Round of 32

⚡ UPDATED TODAY: ENGLAND'S RIGHT-BACK CRISIS — JAMES'S TOURNAMENT LOOKS OVER, QUANSAH WON'T BE RISKED, SPENCE TO FILL IN · TOTAL GOALS LINE FLIPPED: UNDER 2.5 NOW FAVORED -132 (WAS OVER -134) · BTTS NO STRENGTHENED TO -230 · KANE ANYTIME -130 · ENGLAND 1-0 NOW SHORTEST CORRECT SCORE AT +380

FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 32 · Today · 12:00 PM ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta · FOX 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England vs 🇨🇩 DR Congo Group L Winners Group K 3rd · Best 3rd-Place Team FD Moneyline (90 min) ENG -360 DRC +1400 · Draw +400 To Qualify (reg+ET+pens) ENG -800 · DRC +520 FD ODDS: BTTS No -230 BTTS Yes +174 U2.5 -132 ⚠️ Flipped O2.5 +108 O1.5 -300 U1.5 +235

📰 Breaking Today: England's Right-Back Crisis Reece James's tournament "now looks over" after his hamstring injury, and Jarell Quansah — who deputized before rolling his ankle against Panama — is unlikely to be risked here either. Tuchel is down to two options: start natural left-back Djed Spence at right-back, or shift Ezri Konsa across and bring John Stones into the middle. Most predicted lineups today have Spence starting. Both bench options exist because there is no clean fix — a genuine defensive question mark heading into kickoff.

📖 Match Preview

Thomas Tuchel's England topped Group L unbeaten but left plenty of doubters unconvinced — a 4-2 win over Croatia, a flat 0-0 draw with Ghana, and a labored 2-0 win over Panama in which Bukayo Saka finally made his first start of the tournament after managing an Achilles issue, setting up Bellingham's opener with a pinpoint corner. England remain unbeaten in 11 competitive fixtures under Tuchel.

DR Congo arrive with no injury concerns and a genuine belief they can cause an upset, having already held Portugal to a draw and come from behind to beat Uzbekistan. Sébastien Desabre is expected to revert to the 5-3-2 shape that served them against Portugal and Colombia — a system stacked with Premier League experience (Wan-Bissaka, Mbemba, Tuanzebe) that gives this DR Congo back line a rare familiarity with exactly what England's attack likes to do.

Yoane Wissa remains the clearest individual threat on the pitch in either direction — he's scored three of DR Congo's four tournament goals, including a header against Portugal and a brace against Uzbekistan, already outscoring his entire injury-hit 2025-26 Newcastle season. England's counter is Kane and Bellingham, who combined for five group-stage goals and remain the shortest route through what should be a stubborn, well-organized Congolese block.

The total-goals market has moved meaningfully since our last look at this game — Under 2.5 has flipped to the favorite at -132, up from Over 2.5 being favored just a day ago. That lines up with both teams' recent form: seven of England's last nine matches have gone Under 2.5, and 13 of DR Congo's last 16 have too. This increasingly looks like a tight, low-event game rather than an open one.

🩺 Team News & Injuries

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England ❌ Reece James — hamstring, tournament looks over ❌ Jarell Quansah — ankle, unlikely to be risked ⚠️ Djed Spence — natural LB, expected to fill in at RB ✅ Bukayo Saka — made first start vs Panama, assisted ✅ Harry Kane — anytime favorite at -130 ✅ Rice · Bellingham · Rashford — expected to start 🇨🇩 DR Congo ✅ No injuries or suspensions reported ✅ Yoane Wissa — 3 of DRC's 4 tournament goals ✅ Cédric Bakambu — 57 international goals, likely starts ⚠️ Fiston Mayele — scored off the bench vs Uzbekistan, pushing Bakambu ✅ Expected to revert to 5-3-2 (used vs Portugal, Colombia) ✅ Steve Kapuadi in for Brian Cipenga if back to 5-3-2

📋 Predicted Lineups

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England · 4-2-3-1 GK Jordan Pickford DEF Djed Spence ⚠️ · Ezri Konsa · Marc Guéhi · Nico O'Reilly MID Elliot Anderson · Declan Rice ATT Bukayo Saka · Jude Bellingham · Marcus Rashford LONE ST Harry Kane ⭐ Alternate: Konsa to RB, John Stones into CB · Subs: Gordon · Madueke · Rogers 🇨🇩 DR Congo · 5-3-2 GK Lionel Mpasi DEF (5) Aaron Wan-Bissaka · Axel Tuanzebe · Chancel Mbemba · Steve Kapuadi · Arthur Masuaku MID Samuel Moutoussamy · Noah Sadiki · Edo Kayembe ATT Yoane Wissa ⭐ · Cédric Bakambu Notable subs: Fiston Mayele ⚠️ (scored vs UZB) · Brian Cipenga

🎯 Tactical Preview A makeshift right-back is exactly the kind of soft spot a well-coached, Premier League-savvy back five would look to identify — DR Congo's wing-backs know English football, and Djed Spence out of position is a real avenue for Wissa or Bakambu to explore on the counter, even from a deep defensive posture. Still, England's route through is unchanged: isolate the DR Congo wing-backs with Saka and Rashford, and lean on Rice's set-piece delivery to Kane when the door doesn't open in open play. With the total-goals market now leaning Under 2.5, expect a patient, low-event 90 minutes rather than end-to-end action.

📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head

All-Time H2H · Tournament Context · Group Stage Form All-time meetings First-ever meeting England unbeaten run under Tuchel 11 games (W10 D1) England Under 2.5 rate, last 9 games 7 of 9 Kane + Bellingham group stage goals 5 combined Wissa's share of DR Congo's goals 75% (3 of 4) DR Congo Under 2.5 rate, last 16 games 13 of 16 DR Congo goals conceded, group stage Just 1 (to Colombia)

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play England To Advance Unchanged at -800 despite the right-back news — the market still sees this class gap as decisive over 120 minutes even with a makeshift back line · Expensive; pair with the props below for better value -800 $80→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #2 · Goalscorer Favorite Harry Kane — Anytime Goalscorer Slightly shorter than our last look (-130 vs -135) · Remains the clearest single route to breaking down a resolute DR Congo block, whether from open play or a set piece -130 $13→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #3 · Strengthened Since Yesterday Both Teams To Score — No Moved from -220 to -230 even with England's defensive uncertainty in the news — DR Congo's single-outlet attack through Wissa remains the market's clearer signal than the right-back situation -230 $23→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #4 · Now the Board's Shortest Score Correct Score — England 1-0 Shortened from +410 to +380, now clearly the market's favorite exact scoreline — lines up perfectly with the Under 2.5 flip and BTTS No strengthening +380 $10→$48 ⭐ Best Bet #5 · Value Goalscorer Jude Bellingham — Anytime Goalscorer Shortened notably (+270 → +240) since our last look · Combined for 5 goals with Kane in the group stage, and now confirmed among the board's top scoring options alongside the wingers +240 $10→$34

🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel England to advance + Both Teams to Score No + England 1-0 correct score Three legs that all describe the same tight, low-scoring, clean-sheet script the market has converged on today. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties; the other two legs are 90-minute only. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

🏆 Our Prediction · England vs DR Congo · World Cup R32 · Today England 1–0 DR Congo A tighter, more cautious version of yesterday's read. One moment — likely Kane — is enough. Advance to face Mexico or Ecuador. Confidence MEDIUM-HIGH The Under 2.5 flip and the right-back news point the same direction: expect a cagier, lower-event game than we projected yesterday. England 1-0 has overtaken 2-0 as the market's favorite exact scoreline, and it's the cleanest way to express this updated read. Kane anytime at -130 and BTTS No at -230 remain the strongest supporting plays — stop Wissa, and DR Congo's path to a goal disappears almost entirely.

FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · England vs DR Congo · Today · Noon ET · FOX Bet England vs DR Congo on FanDuel Kane anytime -130 · England 1-0 +380 · BTTS No -230

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, updated today · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): England -360 / Draw +400 / DR Congo +1400 · 2 Up Early Payout: England -360 / Draw +400 / DR Congo +1200 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): England -800 / DR Congo +520 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Kane -130, Rashford +220, Madueke +240, Bellingham +240, Gordon +240, Saka +240 · Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET): Kane -150, Rashford +200, Saka +220, Bellingham +220, Gordon +220, Madueke +220 · To Score or Assist: Kane -170, Rashford -110, Madueke -105, Gordon +105, Rogers +115, Bellingham +120 · To Score or Assist (incl. ET): Kane -200, Rashford -130, Madueke -120, Gordon -110, Rogers +100, Bellingham +105 · Player 1+ SOT: Kane -650, Rashford -250, Gordon -200, Madueke -200, Rogers -200, Saka -200 · Correct Score: England 1-0 +380, 0-0 +1100, 0-1 +2200, 2-0 +440, 1-1 +850, 0-2 +10000, 2-1 +750, 2-2 +2700, 1-2 +3500, 3-0 +700, 3-3 +17500, 1-3 +17500, 3-1 +1300, 2-3 +15000, 3-2 +4000 · BTTS Yes +174 / No -230 · O/U 1.5: -300 / +235 · O/U 2.5: +108 / -132 (line flipped to Under favorite since previous odds) · England predicted 4-2-3-1: Pickford; Spence, Konsa, Guehi, O'Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane · DR Congo predicted 5-3-2: Mpasi; Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Mbemba, Kapuadi, Masuaku; Moutoussamy, Sadiki, Kayembe; Wissa, Bakambu · Reece James's tournament looks over (hamstring), Quansah unlikely to be risked (ankle), Spence to fill in at RB · No injuries reported for DR Congo · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA · Today 12PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Mexico/Ecuador winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER