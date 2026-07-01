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England vs DR Congo Prediction: Picks, Lineups & Best Bets For World Cup 2026 Round of 32

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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England vs DR Congo Prediction: Picks, Lineups & Best Bets For World Cup 2026 Round of 32
England vs DR Congo: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets | World Cup 2026 Round of 32
🦁
🏆 WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 32 · UPDATED ODDS · TODAY · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Today, Wednesday July 1 · 12:00 PM ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium · Atlanta GA · FOX

England vs DR Congo: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets

Updated for kickoff day · Right-back crisis · Total-goals line flip · FanDuel odds

ENG -360 ML · -800 To Advance · DRC +1400 · Draw +400 · Kickoff Noon ET Today
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ UPDATED TODAY: ENGLAND'S RIGHT-BACK CRISIS — JAMES'S TOURNAMENT LOOKS OVER, QUANSAH WON'T BE RISKED, SPENCE TO FILL IN · TOTAL GOALS LINE FLIPPED: UNDER 2.5 NOW FAVORED -132 (WAS OVER -134) · BTTS NO STRENGTHENED TO -230 · KANE ANYTIME -130 · ENGLAND 1-0 NOW SHORTEST CORRECT SCORE AT +380
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 32 · Today · 12:00 PM ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta · FOX
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England
vs 🇨🇩 DR Congo
Group L Winners Group K 3rd · Best 3rd-Place Team
FD Moneyline (90 min)
ENG -360
DRC +1400 · Draw +400
To Qualify (reg+ET+pens)
ENG -800 · DRC +520
FD ODDS:
BTTS No -230
BTTS Yes +174
U2.5 -132 ⚠️ Flipped
O2.5 +108
O1.5 -300
U1.5 +235
📰
Breaking Today: England's Right-Back Crisis
Reece James's tournament "now looks over" after his hamstring injury, and Jarell Quansah — who deputized before rolling his ankle against Panama — is unlikely to be risked here either. Tuchel is down to two options: start natural left-back Djed Spence at right-back, or shift Ezri Konsa across and bring John Stones into the middle. Most predicted lineups today have Spence starting. Both bench options exist because there is no clean fix — a genuine defensive question mark heading into kickoff.

📖 Match Preview

Thomas Tuchel's England topped Group L unbeaten but left plenty of doubters unconvinced — a 4-2 win over Croatia, a flat 0-0 draw with Ghana, and a labored 2-0 win over Panama in which Bukayo Saka finally made his first start of the tournament after managing an Achilles issue, setting up Bellingham's opener with a pinpoint corner. England remain unbeaten in 11 competitive fixtures under Tuchel.

DR Congo arrive with no injury concerns and a genuine belief they can cause an upset, having already held Portugal to a draw and come from behind to beat Uzbekistan. Sébastien Desabre is expected to revert to the 5-3-2 shape that served them against Portugal and Colombia — a system stacked with Premier League experience (Wan-Bissaka, Mbemba, Tuanzebe) that gives this DR Congo back line a rare familiarity with exactly what England's attack likes to do.

Yoane Wissa remains the clearest individual threat on the pitch in either direction — he's scored three of DR Congo's four tournament goals, including a header against Portugal and a brace against Uzbekistan, already outscoring his entire injury-hit 2025-26 Newcastle season. England's counter is Kane and Bellingham, who combined for five group-stage goals and remain the shortest route through what should be a stubborn, well-organized Congolese block.

The total-goals market has moved meaningfully since our last look at this game — Under 2.5 has flipped to the favorite at -132, up from Over 2.5 being favored just a day ago. That lines up with both teams' recent form: seven of England's last nine matches have gone Under 2.5, and 13 of DR Congo's last 16 have too. This increasingly looks like a tight, low-event game rather than an open one.

🩺 Team News & Injuries

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England
Reece James — hamstring, tournament looks over
Jarell Quansah — ankle, unlikely to be risked
⚠️ Djed Spence — natural LB, expected to fill in at RB
Bukayo Saka — made first start vs Panama, assisted
Harry Kane — anytime favorite at -130
✅ Rice · Bellingham · Rashford — expected to start
🇨🇩 DR Congo
✅ No injuries or suspensions reported
Yoane Wissa — 3 of DRC's 4 tournament goals
Cédric Bakambu — 57 international goals, likely starts
⚠️ Fiston Mayele — scored off the bench vs Uzbekistan, pushing Bakambu
✅ Expected to revert to 5-3-2 (used vs Portugal, Colombia)
✅ Steve Kapuadi in for Brian Cipenga if back to 5-3-2

📋 Predicted Lineups

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England · 4-2-3-1
GK
Jordan Pickford
DEF
Djed Spence ⚠️ · Ezri Konsa · Marc Guéhi · Nico O'Reilly
MID
Elliot Anderson · Declan Rice
ATT
Bukayo Saka · Jude Bellingham · Marcus Rashford
LONE ST
Harry Kane ⭐
Alternate: Konsa to RB, John Stones into CB · Subs: Gordon · Madueke · Rogers
🇨🇩 DR Congo · 5-3-2
GK
Lionel Mpasi
DEF (5)
Aaron Wan-Bissaka · Axel Tuanzebe · Chancel Mbemba · Steve Kapuadi · Arthur Masuaku
MID
Samuel Moutoussamy · Noah Sadiki · Edo Kayembe
ATT
Yoane Wissa ⭐ · Cédric Bakambu
Notable subs: Fiston Mayele ⚠️ (scored vs UZB) · Brian Cipenga
🎯 Tactical Preview

A makeshift right-back is exactly the kind of soft spot a well-coached, Premier League-savvy back five would look to identify — DR Congo's wing-backs know English football, and Djed Spence out of position is a real avenue for Wissa or Bakambu to explore on the counter, even from a deep defensive posture.

Still, England's route through is unchanged: isolate the DR Congo wing-backs with Saka and Rashford, and lean on Rice's set-piece delivery to Kane when the door doesn't open in open play. With the total-goals market now leaning Under 2.5, expect a patient, low-event 90 minutes rather than end-to-end action.

📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head

All-Time H2H · Tournament Context · Group Stage Form
All-time meetings
First-ever meeting
England unbeaten run under Tuchel
11 games (W10 D1)
England Under 2.5 rate, last 9 games
7 of 9
Kane + Bellingham group stage goals
5 combined
Wissa's share of DR Congo's goals
75% (3 of 4)
DR Congo Under 2.5 rate, last 16 games
13 of 16
DR Congo goals conceded, group stage
Just 1 (to Colombia)

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play
England To Advance
Unchanged at -800 despite the right-back news — the market still sees this class gap as decisive over 120 minutes even with a makeshift back line · Expensive; pair with the props below for better value
-800
$80→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #2 · Goalscorer Favorite
Harry Kane — Anytime Goalscorer
Slightly shorter than our last look (-130 vs -135) · Remains the clearest single route to breaking down a resolute DR Congo block, whether from open play or a set piece
-130
$13→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #3 · Strengthened Since Yesterday
Both Teams To Score — No
Moved from -220 to -230 even with England's defensive uncertainty in the news — DR Congo's single-outlet attack through Wissa remains the market's clearer signal than the right-back situation
-230
$23→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #4 · Now the Board's Shortest Score
Correct Score — England 1-0
Shortened from +410 to +380, now clearly the market's favorite exact scoreline — lines up perfectly with the Under 2.5 flip and BTTS No strengthening
+380
$10→$48
⭐ Best Bet #5 · Value Goalscorer
Jude Bellingham — Anytime Goalscorer
Shortened notably (+270 → +240) since our last look · Combined for 5 goals with Kane in the group stage, and now confirmed among the board's top scoring options alongside the wingers
+240
$10→$34
🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel
England to advance + Both Teams to Score No + England 1-0 correct score
Three legs that all describe the same tight, low-scoring, clean-sheet script the market has converged on today. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties; the other two legs are 90-minute only.
⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
🏆 Our Prediction · England vs DR Congo · World Cup R32 · Today
England 1–0 DR Congo
A tighter, more cautious version of yesterday's read. One moment — likely Kane — is enough. Advance to face Mexico or Ecuador.
Confidence
MEDIUM-HIGH
The Under 2.5 flip and the right-back news point the same direction: expect a cagier, lower-event game than we projected yesterday. England 1-0 has overtaken 2-0 as the market's favorite exact scoreline, and it's the cleanest way to express this updated read. Kane anytime at -130 and BTTS No at -230 remain the strongest supporting plays — stop Wissa, and DR Congo's path to a goal disappears almost entirely.
FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · England vs DR Congo · Today · Noon ET · FOX
Bet England vs DR Congo on FanDuel
Kane anytime -130 · England 1-0 +380 · BTTS No -230
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, updated today · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): England -360 / Draw +400 / DR Congo +1400 · 2 Up Early Payout: England -360 / Draw +400 / DR Congo +1200 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): England -800 / DR Congo +520 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Kane -130, Rashford +220, Madueke +240, Bellingham +240, Gordon +240, Saka +240 · Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET): Kane -150, Rashford +200, Saka +220, Bellingham +220, Gordon +220, Madueke +220 · To Score or Assist: Kane -170, Rashford -110, Madueke -105, Gordon +105, Rogers +115, Bellingham +120 · To Score or Assist (incl. ET): Kane -200, Rashford -130, Madueke -120, Gordon -110, Rogers +100, Bellingham +105 · Player 1+ SOT: Kane -650, Rashford -250, Gordon -200, Madueke -200, Rogers -200, Saka -200 · Correct Score: England 1-0 +380, 0-0 +1100, 0-1 +2200, 2-0 +440, 1-1 +850, 0-2 +10000, 2-1 +750, 2-2 +2700, 1-2 +3500, 3-0 +700, 3-3 +17500, 1-3 +17500, 3-1 +1300, 2-3 +15000, 3-2 +4000 · BTTS Yes +174 / No -230 · O/U 1.5: -300 / +235 · O/U 2.5: +108 / -132 (line flipped to Under favorite since previous odds) · England predicted 4-2-3-1: Pickford; Spence, Konsa, Guehi, O'Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane · DR Congo predicted 5-3-2: Mpasi; Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Mbemba, Kapuadi, Masuaku; Moutoussamy, Sadiki, Kayembe; Wissa, Bakambu · Reece James's tournament looks over (hamstring), Quansah unlikely to be risked (ankle), Spence to fill in at RB · No injuries reported for DR Congo · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA · Today 12PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Mexico/Ecuador winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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