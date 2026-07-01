England vs DR Congo Prediction: Picks, Lineups & Best Bets For World Cup 2026 Round of 32
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England vs DR Congo: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets
Updated for kickoff day · Right-back crisis · Total-goals line flip · FanDuel odds
📖 Match Preview
Thomas Tuchel's England topped Group L unbeaten but left plenty of doubters unconvinced — a 4-2 win over Croatia, a flat 0-0 draw with Ghana, and a labored 2-0 win over Panama in which Bukayo Saka finally made his first start of the tournament after managing an Achilles issue, setting up Bellingham's opener with a pinpoint corner. England remain unbeaten in 11 competitive fixtures under Tuchel.
DR Congo arrive with no injury concerns and a genuine belief they can cause an upset, having already held Portugal to a draw and come from behind to beat Uzbekistan. Sébastien Desabre is expected to revert to the 5-3-2 shape that served them against Portugal and Colombia — a system stacked with Premier League experience (Wan-Bissaka, Mbemba, Tuanzebe) that gives this DR Congo back line a rare familiarity with exactly what England's attack likes to do.
Yoane Wissa remains the clearest individual threat on the pitch in either direction — he's scored three of DR Congo's four tournament goals, including a header against Portugal and a brace against Uzbekistan, already outscoring his entire injury-hit 2025-26 Newcastle season. England's counter is Kane and Bellingham, who combined for five group-stage goals and remain the shortest route through what should be a stubborn, well-organized Congolese block.
The total-goals market has moved meaningfully since our last look at this game — Under 2.5 has flipped to the favorite at -132, up from Over 2.5 being favored just a day ago. That lines up with both teams' recent form: seven of England's last nine matches have gone Under 2.5, and 13 of DR Congo's last 16 have too. This increasingly looks like a tight, low-event game rather than an open one.
🩺 Team News & Injuries
📋 Predicted Lineups
A makeshift right-back is exactly the kind of soft spot a well-coached, Premier League-savvy back five would look to identify — DR Congo's wing-backs know English football, and Djed Spence out of position is a real avenue for Wissa or Bakambu to explore on the counter, even from a deep defensive posture.
Still, England's route through is unchanged: isolate the DR Congo wing-backs with Saka and Rashford, and lean on Rice's set-piece delivery to Kane when the door doesn't open in open play. With the total-goals market now leaning Under 2.5, expect a patient, low-event 90 minutes rather than end-to-end action.
📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head
⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, updated today · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): England -360 / Draw +400 / DR Congo +1400 · 2 Up Early Payout: England -360 / Draw +400 / DR Congo +1200 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): England -800 / DR Congo +520 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Kane -130, Rashford +220, Madueke +240, Bellingham +240, Gordon +240, Saka +240 · Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET): Kane -150, Rashford +200, Saka +220, Bellingham +220, Gordon +220, Madueke +220 · To Score or Assist: Kane -170, Rashford -110, Madueke -105, Gordon +105, Rogers +115, Bellingham +120 · To Score or Assist (incl. ET): Kane -200, Rashford -130, Madueke -120, Gordon -110, Rogers +100, Bellingham +105 · Player 1+ SOT: Kane -650, Rashford -250, Gordon -200, Madueke -200, Rogers -200, Saka -200 · Correct Score: England 1-0 +380, 0-0 +1100, 0-1 +2200, 2-0 +440, 1-1 +850, 0-2 +10000, 2-1 +750, 2-2 +2700, 1-2 +3500, 3-0 +700, 3-3 +17500, 1-3 +17500, 3-1 +1300, 2-3 +15000, 3-2 +4000 · BTTS Yes +174 / No -230 · O/U 1.5: -300 / +235 · O/U 2.5: +108 / -132 (line flipped to Under favorite since previous odds) · England predicted 4-2-3-1: Pickford; Spence, Konsa, Guehi, O'Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane · DR Congo predicted 5-3-2: Mpasi; Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Mbemba, Kapuadi, Masuaku; Moutoussamy, Sadiki, Kayembe; Wissa, Bakambu · Reece James's tournament looks over (hamstring), Quansah unlikely to be risked (ankle), Spence to fill in at RB · No injuries reported for DR Congo · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA · Today 12PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Mexico/Ecuador winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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