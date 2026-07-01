England vs DR Congo Most Likely Correct Score Bets: World Cup Predictions 2026 Round of 32
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England vs DR Congo: Most Likely Correct Score Bets
Full correct score grid · Ranked picks · From 1-0 favorite to 7-0 long shot · All odds FanDuel
📖 Correct Score — Market Overview
This board tells a clean, consistent story: England win, probably by a single goal, and DR Congo's route to even scoring once is a genuine long shot. England 1-0 tops the entire grid at +390, with 2-0 right behind at +440 — together those two scorelines account for the market's two shortest prices by a clear margin. It's a notable signal that a comfortable multi-goal margin for England (2-0) is priced almost as short as the minimum possible winning score (1-0), reflecting genuine uncertainty about exactly how many chances England convert against a well-organized low block, rather than doubt about whether they win at all.
One number stands out for what it says about DR Congo specifically: 0-0 is priced at +1000 — longer than 2-0 (+440), 3-0 (+700), 2-1 (+750), 1-1 (+850), and even 4-0 (+1500 is actually longer than 0-0, but 3-1 at +1400 is shorter). In plain terms, the market thinks a total stalemate is less likely than several England-win scenarios, including some involving multiple goals. That's a strong statement about how little the book expects from DR Congo's attack in this specific matchup.
DR Congo's best-case scenario, a 0-1 win, sits at +2500 — longer than eight different England-win scorelines. Every other DR Congo win on the board is priced at four figures or higher, with their outright longest realistic path (1-3) all the way out at +20000. The grid technically extends to England 7-0 at +25000, included for completeness, but treat anything beyond a two-goal England margin as pure entertainment money.
🏆 Most Likely Correct Scores — Ranked
📋 Full Correct Score Grid — FanDuel (90 Min Only)
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Correct score settles on 90 minutes plus stoppage time only, never extra time or penalties · England win: 1-0 +390, 2-0 +440, 2-1 +750, 3-0 +700, 3-1 +1400, 3-2 +4000, 4-0 +1500, 4-1 +2700, 4-2 +8000, 5-0 +3500, 5-1 +6000, 5-2 +17500, 6-0 +8000, 6-1 +12500, 7-0 +25000 · Draw: 0-0 +1000, 1-1 +850, 2-2 +3000, 3-3 +17500 · DR Congo win: 0-1 +2500, 0-2 +10000, 1-2 +3500, 1-3 +20000, 2-3 +15000 · England To Advance -800 · BTTS No -230 · Under 2.5 Goals -132 · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA · Today, Wednesday July 1, kickoff 12:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Mexico/Ecuador winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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