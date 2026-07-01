England vs DR Congo Most Likely Correct Score Bets: World Cup Predictions 2026 Round of 32

⚡ KICKOFF NOON ET TODAY · ENGLAND 1-0 LEADS THE BOARD AT +390 · 2-0 +440 · 3-0 +700 · 2-1 +750 · 1-1 DRAW +850 · 0-0 +1000 · DR CONGO'S SHORTEST WIN SCORE IS 0-1 AT +2500 · GRID EXTENDS ALL THE WAY TO ENGLAND 7-0 AT +25000

Match Details · Kickoff Today 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England vs DR Congo 🇨🇩 · Noon ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta · FOX England To Advance -800 · BTTS No -230 · Under 2.5 Goals -132 → R16 vs MEX/ECU

⚠️ Critical Rule: This Grid Covers 90 Minutes Only Unlike the "To Qualify" market for this game, correct score settles on 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — a result here has nothing to do with extra time or penalties. If the match is level after 90 and goes to ET, whatever the score was at the end of regulation is what settles this bet, regardless of what happens afterward. This is also a straight exact-score market, not a bundled combination — you need the precise final score, not a range.

📖 Correct Score — Market Overview

This board tells a clean, consistent story: England win, probably by a single goal, and DR Congo's route to even scoring once is a genuine long shot. England 1-0 tops the entire grid at +390, with 2-0 right behind at +440 — together those two scorelines account for the market's two shortest prices by a clear margin. It's a notable signal that a comfortable multi-goal margin for England (2-0) is priced almost as short as the minimum possible winning score (1-0), reflecting genuine uncertainty about exactly how many chances England convert against a well-organized low block, rather than doubt about whether they win at all.

One number stands out for what it says about DR Congo specifically: 0-0 is priced at +1000 — longer than 2-0 (+440), 3-0 (+700), 2-1 (+750), 1-1 (+850), and even 4-0 (+1500 is actually longer than 0-0, but 3-1 at +1400 is shorter). In plain terms, the market thinks a total stalemate is less likely than several England-win scenarios, including some involving multiple goals. That's a strong statement about how little the book expects from DR Congo's attack in this specific matchup.

DR Congo's best-case scenario, a 0-1 win, sits at +2500 — longer than eight different England-win scorelines. Every other DR Congo win on the board is priced at four figures or higher, with their outright longest realistic path (1-3) all the way out at +20000. The grid technically extends to England 7-0 at +25000, included for completeness, but treat anything beyond a two-goal England margin as pure entertainment money.

🏆 Most Likely Correct Scores — Ranked

⭐ #1 · Shortest Price On The Board England to Win 1-0 Matches the Under 2.5 total goals favorite and the strengthened BTTS No price · A single Kane moment against a resolute DR Congo block is the market's cleanest single read of this game +390 $10→$49 ⭐ #2 · The Comfortable-Margin Play England to Win 2-0 Only 50 points longer than 1-0, showing the market barely distinguishes between a single-goal and two-goal margin · England's attacking depth (Kane, Bellingham, Saka, Rashford) supports a second goal once the block breaks +440 $10→$54 ⭐ #3 · Bigger Payout, Still Realistic England to Win 3-0 If England's front four finally click for a full 90 minutes against a tiring low block, a comfortable clean-sheet win with a bit of gloss is a live outcome — and it's shorter than the shutout draw scenario (0-0) +700 $10→$80 ⭐ #4 · The BTTS Yes Scenario England to Win 2-1 The most likely way BTTS Yes actually hits — Yoane Wissa is DR Congo's one credible goal threat, and a consolation goal alongside a comfortable England win is far more plausible than DR Congo truly threatening the result +750 $10→$85 ⭐ #5 · The Stalemate Hedge Draw — 1-1 Priced shorter than a blank 0-0, meaning the market thinks a draw — if it happens — is more likely to include at least one goal from each side than to be goalless. The one live hedge against England's heavy favorite status +850 $10→$95

📋 Full Correct Score Grid — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England Win Draw 🇨🇩 DR Congo Win 1-0 +390 0-0 +1000 0-1 +2500 2-0 +440 1-1 +850 0-2 +10000 2-1 +750 2-2 +3000 1-2 +3500 3-0 +700 3-3 +17500 1-3 +20000 3-1 +1400 — 2-3 +15000 3-2 +4000 — — 4-0 +1500 — — 4-1 +2700 — — 4-2 +8000 — — 5-0 +3500 — — 5-1 +6000 — — 5-2 +17500 — — 6-0 +8000 — — 6-1 +12500 — — 7-0 +25000 — — 90 minutes plus stoppage time only · England listed first as home team · All odds FanDuel Sportsbook

📊 Correct Score Strategy Summary Safest Play England 1-0 (+390) Shortest price on the board, consistent with the Under 2.5 and BTTS No trends across every other market for this game. Best Value England 3-0 (+700) Priced shorter than a blank 0-0 draw — a real signal that the market rates a comfortable, multi-goal England win above a total stalemate. Hedge Play Draw 1-1 (+850) The one line offering real coverage against England's heavy favorite status, and it's priced shorter than a goalless draw would be. Avoid Any DR Congo win at +10000 or longer, or any England score of 4+ goals DR Congo have one credible goal threat (Wissa) against a team that's conceded just twice all tournament — multi-goal DR Congo scenarios are pure fantasy odds. Large England margins (4-0 and up) also fight the "grind it out" read nearly every preview has settled on. ⚠️ Correct score settles on 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties never count. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · England vs DR Congo Correct Score · Today · Noon ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta Bet Correct Score on FanDuel Now England 1-0 +390 · 2-0 +440 · 3-0 +700 · Draw 1-1 +850

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Correct score settles on 90 minutes plus stoppage time only, never extra time or penalties · England win: 1-0 +390, 2-0 +440, 2-1 +750, 3-0 +700, 3-1 +1400, 3-2 +4000, 4-0 +1500, 4-1 +2700, 4-2 +8000, 5-0 +3500, 5-1 +6000, 5-2 +17500, 6-0 +8000, 6-1 +12500, 7-0 +25000 · Draw: 0-0 +1000, 1-1 +850, 2-2 +3000, 3-3 +17500 · DR Congo win: 0-1 +2500, 0-2 +10000, 1-2 +3500, 1-3 +20000, 2-3 +15000 · England To Advance -800 · BTTS No -230 · Under 2.5 Goals -132 · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA · Today, Wednesday July 1, kickoff 12:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Mexico/Ecuador winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER