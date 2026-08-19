Emanuel Wilson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Emanuel Wilson -- the Seattle Seahawks running back -- could emerge as fantasy relevant in 2026, and we have stats and fantasy projections for him below.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Emanuel Wilson Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Wilson's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|64.1
|185
|47
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|75.5
|150
|45
Emanuel Wilson 2025 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Wilson finished with 24.5 fantasy points -- 28 carries, 107 yards, 2 TDs. That was in Week 12 against the Minnesota Vikings. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Lions
|0.4
|1
|4
|0
|-
|0
|0
|4
|Week 2
|Commanders
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|2.5
|6
|25
|0
|-
|0
|0
|25
|Week 4
|@Cowboys
|8.1
|8
|44
|0
|3
|3
|0
|81
|Week 6
|Bengals
|0.7
|3
|11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Week 7
|@Cardinals
|1.5
|6
|17
|0
|1
|1
|0
|15
|Week 8
|@Steelers
|8.7
|11
|61
|0
|4
|3
|0
|87
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Emanuel Wilson vs. Other Seahawks Rushers
The Seahawks ran 48.7% passing plays and 51.3% rushing plays last season. They ranked third in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Wilson's 2025 rushing numbers stack up against his Seattle Seahawks teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Emanuel Wilson
|125
|496
|3
|24
|4.0
|Zach Charbonnet
|184
|730
|12
|50
|4.0
|Sam Darnold
|35
|95
|0
|6
|2.7
|George Holani
|22
|73
|1
|4
|3.3
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Want more data and analysis on Emanuel Wilson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.