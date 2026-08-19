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Emanuel Wilson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Emanuel Wilson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Emanuel Wilson -- the Seattle Seahawks running back -- could emerge as fantasy relevant in 2026, and we have stats and fantasy projections for him below.

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Emanuel Wilson Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Wilson's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points64.118547
2026 Projected Fantasy Points75.515045

Emanuel Wilson 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Wilson finished with 24.5 fantasy points -- 28 carries, 107 yards, 2 TDs. That was in Week 12 against the Minnesota Vikings. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Lions0.4140-004
Week 2Commanders0.0000-000
Week 3@Browns2.56250-0025
Week 4@Cowboys8.1844033081
Week 6Bengals0.731101107
Week 7@Cardinals1.5617011015
Week 8@Steelers8.71161043087

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Emanuel Wilson vs. Other Seahawks Rushers

The Seahawks ran 48.7% passing plays and 51.3% rushing plays last season. They ranked third in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Wilson's 2025 rushing numbers stack up against his Seattle Seahawks teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Emanuel Wilson1254963244.0
Zach Charbonnet18473012504.0
Sam Darnold3595062.7
George Holani2273143.3

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Want more data and analysis on Emanuel Wilson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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