Emanuel Wilson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Emanuel Wilson -- the Seattle Seahawks running back -- could emerge as fantasy relevant in 2026, and we have stats and fantasy projections for him below.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Emanuel Wilson Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Wilson's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 64.1 185 47 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 75.5 150 45

Emanuel Wilson 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Wilson finished with 24.5 fantasy points -- 28 carries, 107 yards, 2 TDs. That was in Week 12 against the Minnesota Vikings. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Lions 0.4 1 4 0 - 0 0 4 Week 2 Commanders 0.0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 Week 3 @Browns 2.5 6 25 0 - 0 0 25 Week 4 @Cowboys 8.1 8 44 0 3 3 0 81 Week 6 Bengals 0.7 3 11 0 1 1 0 7 Week 7 @Cardinals 1.5 6 17 0 1 1 0 15 Week 8 @Steelers 8.7 11 61 0 4 3 0 87 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Emanuel Wilson vs. Other Seahawks Rushers

The Seahawks ran 48.7% passing plays and 51.3% rushing plays last season. They ranked third in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Wilson's 2025 rushing numbers stack up against his Seattle Seahawks teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Emanuel Wilson 125 496 3 24 4.0 Zach Charbonnet 184 730 12 50 4.0 Sam Darnold 35 95 0 6 2.7 George Holani 22 73 1 4 3.3

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Emanuel Wilson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.