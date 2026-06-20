Ecuador vs Curaçao Prediction: Who Will Score The First Goal Tonight World Cup 2026

Ecuador -225 first half win — fast aggressive start means goals come early · Valencia is first in line Hit the post vs Ivory Coast MD1 — generating the first-goal position without converting WhoScored 52.2% anytime probability — +280 first goal at ~26% implied is well below true likelihood Primary penalty taker · set-piece reference · central striker first in line for Ecuador's opening chance

📊 The Valencia First-Goal Case — Position + Pattern + History -225 ECU 1st half price 52.2% Anytime prob (WhoScored) 6 WC goals (record) ~26% First goal implied at +280 The first-goal case converges three factors. Position: as the central striker, Valencia is physically furthest forward when Ecuador create their first clear chance. The Ecuador first-half price (-225) confirms the market expects Ecuador to score early. Motivational state: he hit the post vs Ivory Coast, generating exactly the type of early central position the first-goal market targets. WhoScored's 52.2% anytime probability versus the +280 first-goal implied probability of ~26% means the restriction costs approximately half his expected scoring probability — a reasonable premium given how early and aggressive Ecuador's opening will be.

Juvefc: "Valencia has scored six goals in Ecuador's recent matches across competitive and friendly fixtures, and his 49 international goals make him by far the most prolific finisher in this squad. With the team needing to win and Valencia's record in high-pressure games, he is the standout pick in any goalscorer market." At +280 first goal, he is the clearest expression of the primary game script: Ecuador start aggressively, their captain and most experienced scorer is first in line, and the first chance in the box goes to the striker.

Premium analysis: The first-goal premium over anytime is approximately 2.8x. For a team priced at -225 to win the first half, this premium is well-justified. Ecuador's aggressive early approach means the first goal arrives in their favour within the first 30 minutes in the vast majority of wins. A $10 bet at +280 returns $38 total.