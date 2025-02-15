Duke vs Stanford Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 15

The Duke Blue Devils (21-3, 13-1 ACC) will host the Stanford Cardinal (16-9, 8-6 ACC) after winning 12 straight home games.

Before you place your bet on this matchup, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Duke vs. Stanford Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 15, 2025

Saturday, February 15, 2025 Game time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Duke vs. Stanford Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Duke win (91.4%)

Before you wager on Saturday's Duke-Stanford spread (Duke -18.5) or total (139.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

Duke vs. Stanford: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke has covered 14 times in 24 matchups with a spread this season.

Stanford has covered 12 times in 25 matchups with a spread this year.

The Blue Devils sport a worse record against the spread when playing at home (8-6-0) than they do in away games (6-2-0).

The Cardinal have performed better against the spread at home (9-6-0) than away (3-5-0) this year.

Duke has covered the spread eight times in 14 conference games.

Against the spread in ACC play, Stanford is 6-8-0 this year.

Duke vs. Stanford: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has come away with 19 wins in the 22 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Blue Devils have yet to lose in 11 games when named as moneyline favorite of -4000 or better.

Stanford has won three of the nine games it was the moneyline underdog this season (33.3%).

The Cardinal have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +1400 or longer.

Duke has an implied victory probability of 97.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Duke vs. Stanford Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke outscores opponents by 19.6 points per game (scoring 80 per game to rank 47th in college basketball while giving up 60.4 per outing to rank fifth in college basketball) and has a +470 scoring differential overall.

Cooper Flagg's team-leading 19.8 points per game ranks 17th in the country.

Stanford puts up 74.8 points per game (162nd in college basketball) while giving up 70.5 per outing (144th in college basketball). It has a +107 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 4.3 points per game.

Maxime Raynaud's team-leading 19.9 points per game rank him 15th in the nation.

The Blue Devils grab 35.9 rebounds per game (26th in college basketball) while conceding 27 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 8.9 boards per game.

Flagg tops the Blue Devils with 7.6 rebounds per game (97th in college basketball play).

The Cardinal record 31.5 rebounds per game (225th in college basketball) while conceding 28.8 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.7 boards per game.

Raynaud is third in the country with 11.5 rebounds per game, leading the Cardinal.

Duke ranks sixth in college basketball with 107.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and fifth in college basketball defensively with 81.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Cardinal rank 106th in college basketball averaging 98.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 185th, allowing 93.1 points per 100 possessions.

