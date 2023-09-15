Duke vs Northwestern Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 3 Game

College football's Saturday slate includes the Duke Blue Devils facing the Northwestern Wildcats.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Duke vs Northwestern Odds & Spread

New FanDuel Sportsbook Users: Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

NFL Sunday Ticket Offer ends 9/18/23. No refunds. Terms and embargoes apply. $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, not YouTube TV. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Commercial Use Excluded.

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Duke: (-1100) | Northwestern: (+680)

Duke: (-1100) | Northwestern: (+680) Spread: Duke: -17.5 (-104) | Northwestern: +17.5 (-118)

Duke: -17.5 (-104) | Northwestern: +17.5 (-118) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Duke vs Northwestern Betting Trends

Duke has covered the spread in every game this season.

Northwestern has one win against the spread this year.

One of Northwestern's two games has gone over the point total.

Duke vs Northwestern Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Devils win (87%)

Duke vs Northwestern Point Spread

Duke is favored by 17.5 points (-104 to cover) in this matchup. Northwestern, the underdog, is -118.

Duke vs Northwestern Over/Under

An over/under of 48.5 has been set for Duke-Northwestern on September 16, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Duke vs Northwestern Moneyline

Northwestern is a +680 underdog on the moneyline, while Duke is a -1100 favorite.

Duke vs. Northwestern Points Insights

The Blue Devils had an average implied point total of 33.2 last season, which is 0.2 points higher than their implied total in Saturday's game (33).

Last year, Duke put up more than 33 points in a game six times.

The average implied point total last season for the Wildcats (32.3) is 16.3 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (16).

Bet $5 on Blue Devils vs. Wildcats and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth Duke vs. Northwestern analysis on FanDuel Research.