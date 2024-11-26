Duke vs Kansas Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 26

The Kansas Jayhawks (5-0) aim to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the Duke Blue Devils (4-1) on November 26, 2024.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Duke vs. Kansas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Duke vs. Kansas Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Duke win (70.4%)

Take a look at these betting insights and trends before you wager on Tuesday's Duke-Kansas spread (Duke -3.5) or total (148.5 points).

Duke vs. Kansas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke has put together a 4-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

Kansas has covered twice in five games with a spread this season.

The Blue Devils owned a better record against the spread in home games (11-7-0) than they did in road games (5-6-0) last season.

Against the spread, the Jayhawks were better at home (9-7-0) than away (3-7-0) last year.

Duke vs. Kansas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has won in three of the four contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Blue Devils have a win-loss record of 3-1 when favored by -172 or better by sportsbooks this year.

This is the first game this season Kansas is listed as the moneyline underdog.

The Jayhawks have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +142 or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Duke has a 63.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Duke vs. Kansas Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke's +136 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 27.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 84.6 points per game (49th in college basketball) while allowing 57.4 per outing (ninth in college basketball).

Cooper Flagg is 90th in the nation with a team-leading 17.8 points per game.

Kansas puts up 83.6 points per game (63rd in college basketball) while giving up 67.6 per outing (117th in college basketball). It has a +80 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 16.0 points per game.

Hunter Dickinson paces Kansas, scoring 17.8 points per game (90th in college basketball).

The Blue Devils win the rebound battle by 12.6 boards on average. They collect 41.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 10th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 28.8 per outing.

Flagg leads the team with 9.0 rebounds per game (40th in college basketball action).

The Jayhawks prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 2.0 boards. They are recording 34.8 rebounds per game (135th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 32.8.

Dickinson tops the Jayhawks with 10.4 rebounds per game (11th in college basketball).

Duke ranks 39th in college basketball by averaging 106.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is fifth in college basketball, allowing 72.4 points per 100 possessions.

The Jayhawks rank 50th in college basketball averaging 105.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 116th, allowing 85.3 points per 100 possessions.

