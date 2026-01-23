Best Drake Maye Player Prop Bet for AFC Championship

The New England Patriots and Denver Broncos meet up Sunday with a Super Bowl berth on the line.

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up in the betting market via the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to measuring a player's potential to produce in NFL DFS on FanDuel.

What is the best Drake Maye prop to target this week?

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Drake Maye Prop Bets

Maye hasn't been playing all that well so far in the playoffs, and him to throw a pick is one of my favorite NFL prop bets to target on Conference Championship Sunday.

Drake Maye - Interception Drake Maye - Interception Drake Maye Yes +110 View more odds in Sportsbook

Despite the New England Patriots picking up a pair of fairly straightforward wins the past two weeks, Maye has been struggling. He's put the ball on the ground six times through two postseason games and has thrown an interception in each of the past two weeks. Maye has tossed a pick in eight of his last 12 games.

The Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers were tough matchups, and Maye is in for another rough one at the Denver Broncos. Our schedule-adjusted metrics rank Denver sixth in defense, including fifth against the pass. No team let up fewer net yards per pass attempt (4.8) than Denver this season, and the Broncos also racked up the most sacks in the league.

With Maye coughing the ball up a lot lately and facing an elite defense on the road, I like his +110 odds to throw a pick.

YOU CHOOSE which reward you want to use for NFL Conference Championship Games! You can choose either a No-Sweat Token or a 50% Profit Boost Token to use on any wager for either 1/25 NFL Playoff Games! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which props stand out to you in Super Bowl LIX? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest Super Bowl LIX player prop odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.