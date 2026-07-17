Dodgers vs. Yankees Prediction Today: 2 MLB Best Bets, Picks and Player Props (July 17)

Dodgers vs Yankees Picks In Summary

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which bets stand out today as the Dodgers take on the Yankees at 7:06 p.m. ET?

All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Dodgers vs. Yankees Best Bets, Predictions and Picks

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Jazz Chisholm +100 View more odds in Sportsbook

There are some air-quality issues today, but assuming the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees play, I like Jazz Chisholm’s matchup versus Roki Sasaki.

Jazz is having a down year — there’s no other way to say it. But he crushed it in this split in 2025, racking up a .387 wOBA and 51.7% fly-ball rate at home against RHPs. Despite his issues this season, Chisholm still has pop and is a lefty playing at Yankee Stadium.

Sasaki is starting to show flashes, but he’s still got a huge gopher-ball problem, giving up 2.11 homers per nine this year. Yankee Stadium probably won’t help him there. He’s also permitting a 42.1% fly-ball rate to left-handed hitters.

I think Jazz will pick it up over the second half, and I’m a fan of these even-money odds on him to produce two-plus H/R/RBI today.

Gerrit Cole - Strikeouts Gerrit Cole Under Jul 17 11:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Gerrit Cole’s swing-and-miss stuff hasn’t fully returned, and I’m backing him to go under 5.5 strikeouts.

Through his first 49 innings since coming back from injury, Cole has mustered a 7.9% swinging-strike rate, a very low mark. In addition to that, the Yanks have been understandably cautious with Cole’s workload, letting him surpass 90 pitches only once over his previous four starts, which limits Cole’s K upside.

Add in the matchup with LA, a team that has the sixth-lowest strikeout rate, and Cole should have a tough time getting to six Ks in this series opener.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.