Dodgers vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 8

Odds updated as of 7:26 PM

In MLB action on Monday, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Minnesota Twins.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Twins Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (8-4) vs. Minnesota Twins (3-4)

Date: Monday, April 8, 2024

Monday, April 8, 2024 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-130) | MIN: (+110)

LAD: (-130) | MIN: (+110) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+122) | MIN: +1.5 (-146)

LAD: -1.5 (+122) | MIN: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Dodgers vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: James Paxton (Dodgers) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA vs Bailey Ober (Twins) - 0-1, 54.00 ERA

The Dodgers will call on James Paxton (1-0) versus the Twins and Bailey Ober (0-1). Paxton helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Paxton's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Ober has started only one game with a set spread, which the Twins failed to cover. The Twins have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Ober starts this season.

Dodgers vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (53.9%)

Dodgers vs Twins Moneyline

Minnesota is a +110 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -130 favorite on the road.

Dodgers vs Twins Spread

The Twins are +1.5 on the spread (-146 to cover), and Los Angeles is +122 to cover the runline.

Dodgers vs Twins Over/Under

Dodgers versus Twins on April 8 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -114 and the under set at -106.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Twins Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with eight wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 8-3 when favored by -130 or more this year.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in eight of their 12 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 12 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 5-7-0 against the spread.

The Twins have been the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

Minnesota has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +110 or longer.

The Twins have combined with opponents to go over the total two times this season for a 2-5-0 record against the over/under.

The Twins have a 3-4-0 record ATS this season (covering 42.9% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles in OBP (.518), slugging percentage (.841) and total hits (17) this season. He has a .386 batting average.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks ninth in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Shohei Ohtani is batting .320 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and four walks. He's slugging .580 with an on-base percentage of .364.

His batting average ranks 34th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 61st, and his slugging percentage 23rd.

Ohtani enters this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Teoscar Hernandez has 13 hits this season and has a slash line of .283/.340/.587.

Freddie Freeman has been key for Los Angeles with 14 hits, an OBP of .472 plus a slugging percentage of .452.

Twins Player Leaders

Alex Kirilloff has totaled 10 hits with a .692 slugging percentage, both team-high stats for the Twins. He's batting .385 and with an on-base percentage of .433.

He ranks 10th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the big leagues.

Kirilloff hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last seven outings he is hitting .385 with two doubles, three triples, two walks and two RBI.

Carlos Correa's .533 OBP paces his team. He has a batting average of .364 while slugging .455.

He ranks 12th in batting average, first in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Byron Buxton has three doubles and a walk while batting .231.

Ryan Jeffers is batting .111 with a home run and a walk.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!