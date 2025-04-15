Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the MLB teams playing on Tuesday, versus the Colorado Rockies.

Dodgers vs Rockies Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (12-6) vs. Colorado Rockies (3-13)

Date: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Tuesday, April 15, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and COLR

Dodgers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-310) | COL: (+250)

LAD: (-310) | COL: (+250) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-142) | COL: +1.5 (+118)

LAD: -1.5 (-142) | COL: +1.5 (+118) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Dodgers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Landon Knack (Dodgers) - 1-0, 10.38 ERA vs Ryan Feltner (Rockies) - 0-0, 2.81 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Landon Knack (1-0, 10.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Ryan Feltner. Knack and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Knack's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Rockies have a 1-2-0 record against the spread in Feltner's starts. The Rockies are 1-2 in Feltner's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (68%)

Dodgers vs Rockies Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -310 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +250 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Rockies Spread

The Dodgers are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are -142 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being +118.

Dodgers vs Rockies Over/Under

Dodgers versus Rockies on April 15 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Dodgers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (64.7%) in those games.

Los Angeles has played as a favorite of -310 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 10 of their 18 opportunities.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 9-9-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog 14 total times this season. They've gone 2-12 in those games.

Colorado has not yet won a game when it entered play as a moneyline underdog with odds of +250 or longer in three chances.

The Rockies have played in 16 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total five times (5-10-1).

The Rockies have a 4-12-0 record ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has an OPS of .940, fueled by an OBP of .390 and a team-best slugging percentage of .549 this season. He has a .296 batting average.

He ranks 42nd in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Mookie Betts is batting .304 with two doubles, four home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .554 with an on-base percentage of .400.

He is 36th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging in the major leagues.

Betts takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Tommy Edman is batting .235 with a .529 slugging percentage and 14 RBI this year.

Teoscar Hernandez has 18 hits, which is tops among Los Angeles hitters this season, while batting .281 with eight extra-base hits.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle has accumulated a slugging percentage of .547 and has 17 hits, both team-best figures for the Rockies. He's batting .321 and with an on-base percentage of .357.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 21st in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage.

Doyle heads into this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .364 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and 11 RBI.

Kyle Farmer has a .404 on-base percentage while slugging .532. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .362.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Hunter Goodman has three doubles, three home runs and three walks while batting .213.

Ezequiel Tovar has four doubles, a triple and three walks while batting .226.

Dodgers vs Rockies Head to Head

4/14/2025: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 9/29/2024: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/28/2024: 13-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

13-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/27/2024: 11-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

11-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/22/2024: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -405, Underdog Moneyline: +320)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -405, Underdog Moneyline: +320) 9/21/2024: 6-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

6-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 9/20/2024: 6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 6/20/2024: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/19/2024: 7-6 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

7-6 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/18/2024: 11-9 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

