Dodgers vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 20

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Texas Rangers.

Dodgers vs Rangers Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (15-7) vs. Texas Rangers (13-8)

Date: Sunday, April 20, 2025

Sunday, April 20, 2025 Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-146) | TEX: (+124)

LAD: (-146) | TEX: (+124) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+104) | TEX: +1.5 (-125)

LAD: -1.5 (+104) | TEX: +1.5 (-125) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Dodgers vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers) - 1-0, 4.85 ERA vs Tyler Mahle (Rangers) - 3-0, 0.92 ERA

The Dodgers will call on Tyler Glasnow (1-0) against the Rangers and Tyler Mahle (3-0). Glasnow's team is 1-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Glasnow's team is 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rangers covered all of the four games Mahle has started that had a spread set by oddsmakers. The Rangers were the moneyline underdog for one Mahle start this season -- they won.

Dodgers vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (65.2%)

Dodgers vs Rangers Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -146 favorite on the moneyline, while Texas is a +124 underdog at home.

Dodgers vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are +1.5 on the spread (-125 to cover), and Los Angeles is +104 to cover the runline.

Dodgers vs Rangers Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Dodgers-Rangers on April 20, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Dodgers vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 14, or 70%, of the 20 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Los Angeles has won 10 of 14 games when listed as at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 11 of their 22 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Dodgers are 11-11-0 against the spread in their 22 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rangers have been the underdog on the moneyline 11 total times this season. They've finished 5-6 in those games.

Texas has played as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Rangers have played in 21 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total seven times (7-14-0).

The Rangers are 11-10-0 ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Tommy Edman leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.571) and total hits (23) this season. He's batting .274 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 58th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 100th, and he is 16th in slugging.

Markus Lynn Betts is batting .254 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 walks, while slugging .451 with an on-base percentage of .361.

He ranks 73rd in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging among qualified batters.

Teoscar Hernandez has collected 19 base hits, an OBP of .275 and a slugging percentage of .487 this season.

Will Smith has 18 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .435.

Rangers Player Leaders

Adolis Garcia is hitting .229 with five doubles, four home runs and five walks. He's slugging .471 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 105th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 111th and he is 50th in slugging.

Garcia hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double, two home runs and four RBI.

Corey Seager leads his team with 21 hits and a .368 OBP, with a team-leading .507 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .304.

He is currently 34th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Josh Smith is batting .341 with four doubles, a home run and seven walks.

Jonah Heim is batting .239 with a double, three home runs and two walks.

Dodgers vs Rangers Head to Head

4/19/2025: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/18/2025: 3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/13/2024: 3-1 TEX (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-1 TEX (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/12/2024: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/11/2024: 15-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

15-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/23/2023: 8-4 TEX (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-4 TEX (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/22/2023: 16-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

16-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/21/2023: 11-5 LAD (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

