Dodgers vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 27

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Dodgers vs Pirates Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (16-10) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (11-16)

Date: Sunday, April 27, 2025

Sunday, April 27, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and SportsNet PT

Dodgers vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-260) | PIT: (+215)

LAD: (-260) | PIT: (+215) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-128) | PIT: +1.5 (+106)

LAD: -1.5 (-128) | PIT: +1.5 (+106) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Dodgers vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers) - 1-0, 3.71 ERA vs Bailey Falter (Pirates) - 1-2, 5.19 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Tyler Glasnow (1-0, 3.71 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Bailey Falter (1-2, 5.19 ERA). Glasnow and his team are 1-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Glasnow starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-2. When Falter starts, the Pirates have gone 2-3-0 against the spread. The Pirates have been the moneyline underdog in three of Falter's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

Dodgers vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (66.5%)

Dodgers vs Pirates Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Dodgers vs. Pirates reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-260) and Pittsburgh as the underdog (+215) on the road.

Dodgers vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Pirates are +106 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -128.

Dodgers vs Pirates Over/Under

The over/under for Dodgers-Pirates on April 27 is 8.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.

Dodgers vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 15, or 65.2%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has not lost in three games this year when favored by -260 or better on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 13 of their 26 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers are 12-14-0 against the spread in their 26 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have gone 6-10 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.5% of those games).

Pittsburgh has yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +215 or longer.

In the 27 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Pirates, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-15-1).

The Pirates have collected an 11-16-0 record against the spread this season (covering 40.7% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Tommy Edman leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.535) and total hits (25) this season. He's batting .253 with an on-base percentage of .290.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 112th, and he is 18th in slugging.

Markus Lynn Betts is hitting .241 with three doubles, four home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .414 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Among qualifiers, he is 90th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage.

Shohei Ohtani has a team-best OPS of .834, fueled by a slash line of .260/.355/.479 this season.

Teoscar Hernandez has an OPS of .805, fueled by an OBP of .289 and a team-best slugging percentage of .516 this season.

Hernandez has safely hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .286 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has totaled 22 hits with a .359 on-base percentage, leading the Pirates in both statistics. He's batting .256 and slugging .535.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage is 45th, and he is 18th in slugging.

Cruz takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .318 with a double, two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Andrew McCutchen has four doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while hitting .254. He's slugging .403 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is hitting .279 with three doubles, a triple and seven walks.

Ke'Bryan Hayes has a double, a triple, a home run and eight walks while hitting .220.

Dodgers vs Pirates Head to Head

4/25/2025: 3-0 PIT (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-0 PIT (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/11/2024: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 8/10/2024: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/9/2024: 9-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

9-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 6/6/2024: 11-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

11-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/5/2024: 10-6 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-6 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/4/2024: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 7/6/2023: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/5/2023: 6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 7/4/2023: 9-7 PIT (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

