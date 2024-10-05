Dodgers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLDS Game 1 on Oct. 5

Odds updated as of 7:13 p.m.

On Saturday in the MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers are playing the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the NLDS.

Dodgers vs Padres Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64) vs. San Diego Padres (93-69)

Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024

Saturday, October 5, 2024 Time: 8:38 p.m. ET

8:38 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: Fox Sports 1

Dodgers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-136) | SD: (+116)

LAD: (-136) | SD: (+116) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+146) | SD: +1.5 (-178)

LAD: -1.5 (+146) | SD: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Dodgers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 7-2, 3.00 ERA vs Dylan Cease (Padres) - 14-11, 3.47 ERA

The probable starters are Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-2, 3.00 ERA) for the Dodgers and Dylan Cease (14-11, 3.47 ERA) for the Padres. Yamamoto's team is 8-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Yamamoto's team is 11-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Cease starts, the Padres have gone 19-14-0 against the spread. The Padres have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Cease's starts this season, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

Dodgers vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (52.9%)

Dodgers vs Padres Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Dodgers vs. Padres reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-136) and San Diego as the underdog (+116) on the road.

Dodgers vs Padres Spread

The Dodgers are hosting the Padres and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. San Diego is -178 to cover.

Dodgers vs Padres Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Dodgers-Padres on Oct. 5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Dodgers vs Padres Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 140 games this year and have walked away with the win 91 times (65%) in those games.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious 68 times in 108 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 90 of 160 chances this season.

In 160 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 81-79-0 against the spread.

The Padres have put together a 33-26 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 55.9% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, San Diego has a 10-13 record (winning 43.5% of its games).

The Padres have played in 162 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 83 times (83-75-4).

The Padres are 84-78-0 against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 197 hits and an OBP of .390, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .646. He's batting .310.

Among qualified batters, he ranks fifth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is second in slugging.

Ohtani will look for his 13th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .628 with six doubles, six home runs, four walks and 20 RBI.

Freddie Freeman has 35 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 78 walks. He's batting .282 and slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .378.

His batting average ranks 20th among qualified players, his on-base percentage eighth, and his slugging percentage 24th.

Freeman brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Mookie Betts has 130 hits this season and has a slash line of .289/.372/.491.

Teoscar Hernandez has been key for Los Angeles with 160 hits, an OBP of .339 plus a slugging percentage of .501.

Hernandez brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Padres Player Leaders

Jurickson Profar a has .380 on-base percentage to lead the Padres. He's batting .280 while slugging .459.

He ranks 25th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Manny Machado is batting .275 with 30 doubles, 29 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 31st in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Jackson Merrill has collected 162 hits, a team-best for the Padres.

Luis Arraez is slugging .392 to pace his team.

Dodgers vs Padres Head to Head

9/26/2024: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/25/2024: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/24/2024: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-2 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/31/2024: 8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/30/2024: 6-5 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-5 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/12/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/11/2024: 5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/10/2024: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/13/2024: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/12/2024: 8-7 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

