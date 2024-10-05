Dodgers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLDS Game 1 on Oct. 5
On Saturday in the MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers are playing the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the NLDS.
Dodgers vs Padres Game Info
- Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64) vs. San Diego Padres (93-69)
- Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024
- Time: 8:38 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: Fox Sports 1
Dodgers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: LAD: (-136) | SD: (+116)
- Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+146) | SD: +1.5 (-178)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
Dodgers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 7-2, 3.00 ERA vs Dylan Cease (Padres) - 14-11, 3.47 ERA
The probable starters are Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-2, 3.00 ERA) for the Dodgers and Dylan Cease (14-11, 3.47 ERA) for the Padres. Yamamoto's team is 8-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Yamamoto's team is 11-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Cease starts, the Padres have gone 19-14-0 against the spread. The Padres have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Cease's starts this season, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.
Dodgers vs Padres Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Dodgers win (52.9%)
Dodgers vs Padres Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Dodgers vs. Padres reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-136) and San Diego as the underdog (+116) on the road.
Dodgers vs Padres Spread
- The Dodgers are hosting the Padres and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. San Diego is -178 to cover.
Dodgers vs Padres Over/Under
- An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Dodgers-Padres on Oct. 5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.
Dodgers vs Padres Betting Trends
- The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 140 games this year and have walked away with the win 91 times (65%) in those games.
- This season Los Angeles has been victorious 68 times in 108 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 90 of 160 chances this season.
- In 160 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 81-79-0 against the spread.
- The Padres have put together a 33-26 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 55.9% of those games).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, San Diego has a 10-13 record (winning 43.5% of its games).
- The Padres have played in 162 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 83 times (83-75-4).
- The Padres are 84-78-0 against the spread this season.
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 197 hits and an OBP of .390, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .646. He's batting .310.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks fifth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is second in slugging.
- Ohtani will look for his 13th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .628 with six doubles, six home runs, four walks and 20 RBI.
- Freddie Freeman has 35 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 78 walks. He's batting .282 and slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .378.
- His batting average ranks 20th among qualified players, his on-base percentage eighth, and his slugging percentage 24th.
- Freeman brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.
- Mookie Betts has 130 hits this season and has a slash line of .289/.372/.491.
- Teoscar Hernandez has been key for Los Angeles with 160 hits, an OBP of .339 plus a slugging percentage of .501.
- Hernandez brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two home runs, a walk and six RBI.
Padres Player Leaders
- Jurickson Profar a has .380 on-base percentage to lead the Padres. He's batting .280 while slugging .459.
- He ranks 25th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.
- Manny Machado is batting .275 with 30 doubles, 29 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .325.
- Including all qualified players, he ranks 31st in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.
- Jackson Merrill has collected 162 hits, a team-best for the Padres.
- Luis Arraez is slugging .392 to pace his team.
Dodgers vs Padres Head to Head
- 9/26/2024: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 9/25/2024: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 9/24/2024: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 7/31/2024: 8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 7/30/2024: 6-5 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 5/12/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 5/11/2024: 5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 5/10/2024: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 4/13/2024: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 4/12/2024: 8-7 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
