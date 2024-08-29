Dodgers vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 29

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

On Thursday in MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers are up against the Baltimore Orioles.

Dodgers vs Orioles Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (79-54) vs. Baltimore Orioles (77-57)

Date: Thursday, August 29, 2024

Thursday, August 29, 2024 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: MASN

Dodgers vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-148) | BAL: (+126)

LAD: (-148) | BAL: (+126) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+140) | BAL: +1.5 (-170)

LAD: -1.5 (+140) | BAL: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Dodgers vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bobby Miller (Dodgers) - 1-3, 7.49 ERA vs Cade Povich (Orioles) - 1-6, 6.10 ERA

The probable starters are Bobby Miller (1-3) for the Dodgers and Cade Povich (1-6) for the Orioles. Miller and his team are 2-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Miller's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-4). The Orioles have a 5-3-0 record against the spread in Povich's starts. The Orioles have been the moneyline underdog in four of Povich's starts this season, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

Dodgers vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (57.8%)

Dodgers vs Orioles Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Orioles, Los Angeles is the favorite at -148, and Baltimore is +126 playing on the road.

Dodgers vs Orioles Spread

The Dodgers are hosting the Orioles and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are +140 to cover the runline, with the Orioles being -170.

Dodgers vs Orioles Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Dodgers-Orioles on August 29, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Dodgers vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 73 wins in the 115 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 50 times in 79 chances when named as a favorite of at least -148 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 69 of their 131 opportunities.

In 131 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 66-65-0 against the spread.

The Orioles have compiled a 15-12 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 55.6% of those games).

Baltimore has played as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer in only two games this season, which it won both.

The Orioles have played in 126 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-50-5).

The Orioles have a 71-55-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56.3% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.619) and total hits (152) this season. He's batting .295 with an on-base percentage of .380.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is 12th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Ohtani hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with three home runs and seven RBI.

Freddie Freeman has 128 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .382. He's batting .284 and slugging .475.

His batting average ranks 22nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage sixth, and his slugging percentage 28th.

Teoscar Hernandez has 132 hits this season and has a slash line of .263/.327/.487.

Hernandez enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .222 with two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Mookie Betts is batting .299 with a .392 OBP and 52 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Betts enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has totaled 146 hits with a .366 on-base percentage and a .538 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Orioles. He's batting .280.

He ranks 26th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Anthony Santander has 20 doubles, two triples, 38 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .234. He's slugging .514 with an on-base percentage of .303.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 112th, his on-base percentage is 107th, and he is 15th in slugging.

Adley Rutschman has 17 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .262.

Ryan O'Hearn is hitting .269 with 16 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 40 walks.

Dodgers vs Orioles Head to Head

8/28/2024: 6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/27/2024: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/18/2023: 10-3 LAD (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

10-3 LAD (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/17/2023: 6-4 LAD (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

