Dodgers vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5

Odds updated as of 12:15 p.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Washington Nationals in MLB action on Sunday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Nationals Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (6-2) vs. Washington Nationals (3-5)

Date: Sunday, April 5, 2026

Sunday, April 5, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-172) | WSH: (+144)

LAD: (-172) | WSH: (+144) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-106) | WSH: +1.5 (-113)

LAD: -1.5 (-106) | WSH: +1.5 (-113) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Dodgers vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki (Dodgers) - 0-1, 2.25 ERA vs Foster Griffin (Nationals) - 1-0, 3.60 ERA

The probable starters are Roki Sasaki (0-1) for the Dodgers and Foster Griffin (1-0) for the Nationals. Sasaki and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Sasaki's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Griffin has started just one game with a set spread, which the Nationals covered. The Nationals were named the moneyline underdog for one Griffin start this season -- they won.

Dodgers vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (61.1%)

Dodgers vs Nationals Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Nationals moneyline has Los Angeles as a -172 favorite, while Washington is a +144 underdog at home.

Dodgers vs Nationals Spread

The Dodgers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Nationals. The Dodgers are -106 to cover the spread, while the Nationals are -113.

Dodgers vs Nationals Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Dodgers-Nationals on April 5, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in six of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Los Angeles has won six of eight games when listed as at least -172 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in four of their eight opportunities.

In eight games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 4-4-0 against the spread.

The Nationals have gone 3-5 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 37.5% of those games).

Washington has a record of 2-5 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer (28.6%).

The Nationals have played in eight games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total six times (6-2-0).

The Nationals have a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season (covering 62.5% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages leads Los Angeles in OBP (.516), slugging percentage (.833) and total hits (15) this season. He has a .500 batting average.

He is first in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Pages hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .650 with a double, two home runs, a walk and seven RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has three doubles, two home runs and a walk. He's batting .242 and slugging .515 with an on-base percentage of .286.

Among qualifying batters, he is 93rd in batting average, 132nd in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage.

Freeman has picked up a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs.

Mookie Betts is batting .179 with a .429 slugging percentage and seven RBI this year.

Kyle Tucker is batting .281 with a .361 OBP and five RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Tucker takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has racked up eight hits, a team-best for the Nationals. He's batting .286 and slugging .607 with an on-base percentage of .375.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 55th, his on-base percentage is 53rd, and he is 18th in slugging.

Abrams heads into this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with three home runs, three walks and 10 RBIs.

Joey Wiemer is hitting .588 with a triple, two home runs and five walks. He's slugging 1.059 with an on-base percentage of .682.

Daylen Lile has accumulated a team-best .417 slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia is batting .345 with three doubles and a triple.

Dodgers vs Nationals Head to Head

4/4/2026: 10-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

10-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 4/3/2026: 13-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

13-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 6/22/2025: 13-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

13-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 6/21/2025: 7-3 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

7-3 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 6/20/2025: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/9/2025: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/8/2025: 8-2 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

8-2 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/7/2025: 6-4 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

6-4 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 4/25/2024: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/24/2024: 11-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

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