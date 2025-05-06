Dodgers vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 6

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Miami Marlins.

Dodgers vs Marlins Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (24-11) vs. Miami Marlins (13-21)

Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Tuesday, May 6, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-260) | MIA: (+215)

LAD: (-260) | MIA: (+215) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-156) | MIA: +1.5 (+130)

LAD: -1.5 (-156) | MIA: +1.5 (+130) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Dodgers vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin (Dodgers) - 1-0, 4.50 ERA vs Cal Quantrill (Marlins) - 2-3, 8.10 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Tony Gonsolin (1-0) to the mound, while Cal Quantrill (2-3) will get the nod for the Marlins. Gonsolin helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Gonsolin's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Marlins are 4-2-0 against the spread when Quantrill starts. The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Quantrill's starts this season, and they went 3-3 in those games.

Dodgers vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (59.8%)

Prediction: Dodgers win (59.8%)

Dodgers vs Marlins Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -260 on the moneyline, while Miami is a +215 underdog despite being at home.

Dodgers vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Marlins are +130 to cover, and the Dodgers are -156.

Dodgers vs Marlins Over/Under

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Dodgers-Marlins on May 6, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Dodgers vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 22, or 71%, of the 31 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has not lost in seven games when named as a moneyline favorite of -260 or better.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 19 of their 34 opportunities.

In 34 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 17-17-0 against the spread.

The Marlins have compiled a 10-21 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 32.3% of those games).

Miami has a 2-4 record (winning just 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +215 or longer.

The Marlins have played in 34 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-11-0).

The Marlins have covered 52.9% of their games this season, going 18-16-0 ATS.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 38 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .399. He has a .292 batting average and a slugging percentage of .585.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 27th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is sixth in slugging.

Ohtani has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a double, a triple, two home runs, four walks and three RBI.

Teoscar Hernandez leads Los Angeles with 41 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .600. He's batting .315 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among all qualified, he ranks 11th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Hernandez has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with two doubles, a walk and three RBI.

Mookie Betts is batting .266 with a .435 slugging percentage and 21 RBI this year.

Freddie Freeman is batting .337 with a .414 OBP and 23 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Freeman has hit safely in 10 straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .447 with three doubles, three home runs, six walks and 12 RBI.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has a team-best OBP (.380) and slugging percentage (.522), and leads the Marlins in hits (35, while batting .310).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 14th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Xavier Edwards leads his team with a .288 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .252 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 80th, his on-base percentage ranks 75th, and he is 154th in slugging.

Eric Wagaman is batting .246 with seven doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

Dane Myers has three doubles, three home runs and five walks while hitting .353.

Dodgers vs Marlins Head to Head

5/5/2025: 7-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

7-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/30/2025: 12-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)

12-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265) 4/29/2025: 15-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

15-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/28/2025: 7-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

7-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 9/19/2024: 20-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

20-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 9/18/2024: 8-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

8-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/17/2024: 11-9 MIA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

11-9 MIA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/8/2024: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 5/7/2024: 8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 5/6/2024: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

