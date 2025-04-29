Dodgers vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 29

Odds updated as of 4:15 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Miami Marlins in MLB action on Tuesday.

Dodgers vs Marlins Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (19-10) vs. Miami Marlins (12-16)

Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Tuesday, April 29, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: MLB Network, SportsNet LA, and FDSFL

Dodgers vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-198) | MIA: (+166)

LAD: (-198) | MIA: (+166) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+102) | MIA: +1.5 (-122)

LAD: -1.5 (+102) | MIA: +1.5 (-122) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Dodgers vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Dodgers) vs Sandy (Montero) Alcantara (Marlins) - 2-2, 0.00 ERA

Alcantara (2-2) will get the nod for the Marlins. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Dodgers. The Marlins have gone 2-3-0 ATS in Alcantara's five starts with a set spread. The Marlins have a 2-2 record in Alcantara's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (63.9%)

Dodgers vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is the underdog, +166 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -198 favorite at home.

Dodgers vs Marlins Spread

The Dodgers are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Marlins. The Dodgers are +102 to cover the spread, while the Marlins are -122.

Dodgers vs Marlins Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Marlins game on April 29, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Dodgers vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (69.2%) in those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 10-2 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -198 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 16 of their 29 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 14-15-0 against the spread in their 29 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have won 38.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (10-16).

Miami has a 4-8 record (winning just 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +166 or longer.

The Marlins have played in 28 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-9-0).

The Marlins have gone 16-12-0 ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Teoscar Hernandez leads Los Angeles in total hits (29) this season while batting .274 with 15 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .291 and a slugging percentage of .585.

He ranks 46th in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging among all qualified batters in the majors.

Hernandez hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .262 with three doubles, four home runs and 11 RBI.

Shohei Ohtani is slashing .290/.392/.533 this season and leads the Dodgers with an OPS of .925.

Among all qualified, he ranks 29th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.

Ohtani has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .350 with three doubles, a triple, four walks and an RBI.

Tommy Edman is batting .248 with a .514 slugging percentage and 21 RBI this year.

Markus Lynn Betts has been key for Los Angeles with 23 hits, an OBP of .328 plus a slugging percentage of .380.

Betts has safely hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with a double, a walk and three RBI.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has five doubles, two home runs and nine walks while batting .225. He's slugging .333 with an on-base percentage of .288.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 109th, his on-base percentage ranks 118th, and he is 126th in slugging.

Eric Wagaman has 23 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .258 while slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .313.

He is currently 63rd in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Xavier Edwards has a .293 slugging percentage, which leads the Marlins.

Kyle Stowers' .374 OBP paces his team.

Dodgers vs Marlins Head to Head

4/28/2025: 7-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

7-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 9/19/2024: 20-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

20-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 9/18/2024: 8-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

8-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/17/2024: 11-9 MIA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

11-9 MIA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/8/2024: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 5/7/2024: 8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 5/6/2024: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270) 9/7/2023: 10-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/6/2023: 11-4 MIA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

11-4 MIA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/5/2023: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

