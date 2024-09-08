Dodgers vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 8
Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.
The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cleveland Guardians.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Dodgers vs Guardians Game Info
- Los Angeles Dodgers (85-57) vs. Cleveland Guardians (81-61)
- Date: Sunday, September 8, 2024
- Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: SportsNet LA
Dodgers vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: LAD: (-148) | CLE: (+126)
- Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+136) | CLE: +1.5 (-164)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)
Dodgers vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty (Dodgers) - 11-6, 3.01 ERA vs Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 11-6, 3.56 ERA
The Dodgers will call on Jack Flaherty (11-6) versus the Guardians and Tanner Bibee (11-6). When Flaherty starts, his team is 13-11-0 against the spread this season. Flaherty's team is 8-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Guardians have a 17-10-0 ATS record in Bibee's 27 starts that had a set spread. The Guardians have been the underdog on the moneyline in seven of Bibee's starts this season, and they went 5-2 in those matchups.
Dodgers vs Guardians Moneyline
- Cleveland is the underdog, +126 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -148 favorite at home.
Dodgers vs Guardians Spread
- The Guardians are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Guardians are -164 to cover, and the Dodgers are +136.
Dodgers vs Guardians Over/Under
- The over/under for the Dodgers versus Guardians game on Sept. 8 has been set at 8.5, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.
Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!
Dodgers vs Guardians Betting Trends
- The Dodgers have been favorites in 123 games this season and have come away with the win 79 times (64.2%) in those contests.
- This year Los Angeles has won 52 of 83 games when listed as at least -148 on the moneyline.
- The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 76 of their 140 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Dodgers are 71-69-0 against the spread in their 140 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Guardians have won 44.4% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (24-30).
- Cleveland is 10-9 (winning 52.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer.
- The Guardians have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 67 times this season for a 67-65-8 record against the over/under.
- The Guardians have covered 52.1% of their games this season, going 73-67-0 ATS.
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Shohei Ohtani has 160 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .613, both of which lead Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .289 batting average and an on-base percentage of .373.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is second in slugging.
- Freddie Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.384) this season, fueled by 138 hits. He's batting .288 while slugging .493.
- He ranks 17th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging among qualified hitters.
- Freeman brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .375 with two home runs, four walks and five RBI.
- Mookie Betts is batting .306 with a .512 slugging percentage and 63 RBI this year.
- Betts heads into this game with seven games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 games he is hitting .361 with three doubles, three home runs, five walks and 12 RBI.
- Teoscar Hernandez is batting .266 with a .331 OBP and 87 RBI for Los Angeles this season.
Guardians Player Leaders
- Jose Ramirez has put up a slugging percentage of .518 and has 148 hits, both team-high numbers for the Guardians. He's batting .271 and with an on-base percentage of .329.
- Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average puts him 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 14th in slugging.
- Josh Naylor is hitting .243 with 23 doubles, 29 home runs and 52 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .323.
- Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 90th, his on-base percentage is 70th, and he is 30th in slugging.
- Steven Kwan has put up an on-base percentage of .356, a team-high for the Guardians.
- Andres Gimenez is hitting .255 with 20 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 25 walks.
Dodgers vs Guardians Head to Head
- 9/7/2024: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 9/6/2024: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 8/22/2023: 8-3 CLE (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.