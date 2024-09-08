Dodgers vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 8

Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.

The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cleveland Guardians.

Dodgers vs Guardians Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (85-57) vs. Cleveland Guardians (81-61)

Date: Sunday, September 8, 2024

Sunday, September 8, 2024 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-148) | CLE: (+126)

LAD: (-148) | CLE: (+126) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+136) | CLE: +1.5 (-164)

LAD: -1.5 (+136) | CLE: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Dodgers vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty (Dodgers) - 11-6, 3.01 ERA vs Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 11-6, 3.56 ERA

The Dodgers will call on Jack Flaherty (11-6) versus the Guardians and Tanner Bibee (11-6). When Flaherty starts, his team is 13-11-0 against the spread this season. Flaherty's team is 8-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Guardians have a 17-10-0 ATS record in Bibee's 27 starts that had a set spread. The Guardians have been the underdog on the moneyline in seven of Bibee's starts this season, and they went 5-2 in those matchups.

Dodgers vs Guardians Moneyline

Cleveland is the underdog, +126 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -148 favorite at home.

Dodgers vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Guardians are -164 to cover, and the Dodgers are +136.

Dodgers vs Guardians Over/Under

The over/under for the Dodgers versus Guardians game on Sept. 8 has been set at 8.5, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.

Dodgers vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 123 games this season and have come away with the win 79 times (64.2%) in those contests.

This year Los Angeles has won 52 of 83 games when listed as at least -148 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 76 of their 140 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Dodgers are 71-69-0 against the spread in their 140 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians have won 44.4% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (24-30).

Cleveland is 10-9 (winning 52.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer.

The Guardians have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 67 times this season for a 67-65-8 record against the over/under.

The Guardians have covered 52.1% of their games this season, going 73-67-0 ATS.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 160 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .613, both of which lead Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .289 batting average and an on-base percentage of .373.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is second in slugging.

Freddie Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.384) this season, fueled by 138 hits. He's batting .288 while slugging .493.

He ranks 17th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Freeman brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .375 with two home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Mookie Betts is batting .306 with a .512 slugging percentage and 63 RBI this year.

Betts heads into this game with seven games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 games he is hitting .361 with three doubles, three home runs, five walks and 12 RBI.

Teoscar Hernandez is batting .266 with a .331 OBP and 87 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has put up a slugging percentage of .518 and has 148 hits, both team-high numbers for the Guardians. He's batting .271 and with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average puts him 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Josh Naylor is hitting .243 with 23 doubles, 29 home runs and 52 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 90th, his on-base percentage is 70th, and he is 30th in slugging.

Steven Kwan has put up an on-base percentage of .356, a team-high for the Guardians.

Andres Gimenez is hitting .255 with 20 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 25 walks.

Dodgers vs Guardians Head to Head

9/7/2024: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/6/2024: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/22/2023: 8-3 CLE (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

