Dodgers vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 7

The Saturday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cleveland Guardians.

Dodgers vs Guardians Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (84-57) vs. Cleveland Guardians (81-60)

Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024

Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024
Time: 9:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Coverage: BSGL

Dodgers vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-148) | CLE: (+126)

LAD: (-148) | CLE: (+126) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+136) | CLE: +1.5 (-164)

LAD: -1.5 (+136) | CLE: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Dodgers vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Brasier (Dodgers) - 1-0, 3.38 ERA vs Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 3-7, 4.55 ERA

The probable starters are Ryan Brasier (1-0) for the Dodgers and Gavin Williams (3-7) for the Guardians. Brasier and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Brasier's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Guardians are 3-8-0 ATS in Williams' 11 starts with a set spread. The Guardians are 1-2 in Williams' three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (56.1%)

Dodgers vs Guardians Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -148 favorite on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a +126 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are at the Dodgers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Guardians are +136 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -164.

Dodgers vs Guardians Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Guardians game on Sept. 7, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.

Dodgers vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 122 games this season and have come away with the win 78 times (63.9%) in those contests.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 51 times in 82 chances when named as a favorite of at least -148 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 75 of their 139 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 70-69-0 against the spread in their 139 games that had a posted line this season.

The Guardians have won 24 of the 53 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (45.3%).

Cleveland has a 10-9 record (winning 52.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer.

The Guardians have played in 139 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-65-8).

The Guardians have put together a 73-66-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.5% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.617) and total hits (160) this season. He's batting .291 with an on-base percentage of .376.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 14th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Freddie Freeman leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .383 this season while batting .288 with 68 walks and 74 runs scored. He's slugging .494.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 19th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.

Mookie Betts is batting .305 with a .505 slugging percentage and 62 RBI this year.

Betts enters this matchup with six games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 games he is hitting .361 with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and 11 RBI.

Teoscar Hernandez is batting .266 with a .331 OBP and 87 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has totaled 148 hits with a .522 slugging percentage, both team-high figures for the Guardians. He's batting .273 and with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 33rd in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Josh Naylor is batting .243 with 23 doubles, 29 home runs and 52 walks. He's slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .323.

He is currently 93rd in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Steven Kwan has accumulated an on-base percentage of .356, a team-best for the Guardians.

Andres Gimenez has 20 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 25 walks while hitting .251.

Dodgers vs Guardians Head to Head

9/6/2024: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/22/2023: 8-3 CLE (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

