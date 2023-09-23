Dodgers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 23

Odds updated as of 7:31 PM

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the MLB squads in action on Saturday, versus the San Francisco Giants.

Dodgers vs Giants Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (94-59) vs. San Francisco Giants (77-77)

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-205) | SF: (+172)

LAD: (-205) | SF: (+172) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-100) | SF: +1.5 (-120)

LAD: -1.5 (-100) | SF: +1.5 (-120) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Dodgers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers) - 12-4, 2.52 ERA vs John Brebbia (Giants) - 3-1, 3.67 ERA

The Dodgers will look to Clayton Kershaw (12-4) against the Giants and Brebbia (3-1). Kershaw's team is 12-9-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Kershaw's team has been victorious in 70% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 14-6. When Brebbia starts, the Giants are 5-3-0 against the spread. The Giants were named the moneyline underdog for two Brebbia starts this season -- they won both.

Dodgers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (62.9%)

Dodgers vs Giants Moneyline

San Francisco is a +172 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -205 favorite at home.

Dodgers vs Giants Spread

The Dodgers are hosting the Giants and are favored by 1.5 runs (-100 to cover) on the runline. San Francisco is -120 to cover.

Dodgers vs Giants Over/Under

The over/under for Dodgers-Giants on September 23 is 8.5. The over is -102, and the under is -120.

Dodgers vs Giants Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 77, or 63.1%, of the 122 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 21 times in 29 chances when named as a favorite of at least -205 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 83 of their 145 opportunities.

In 145 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 79-66-0 against the spread.

The Giants have won 32 of the 68 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (47.1%).

San Francisco is 2-2 (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +172 or longer.

The Giants have played in 154 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-82-4).

The Giants are 67-87-0 against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Mookie Betts has 171 hits, which leads Los Angeles hitters this season, while batting .307 with 78 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .408 and a slugging percentage of .589.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, he ranks sixth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Freddie Freeman is slashing .337/.414/.568 this season and leads the Dodgers with an OPS of .982.

He ranks second in batting average, second in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging in MLB.

Freeman has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

Max Muncy has collected 95 base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .491 this season.

Will Smith is batting .262 with a .360 OBP and 72 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Smith brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .158 with a triple, a walk and an RBI.

Giants Player Leaders

Wilmer Flores is hitting .284 with 22 doubles, 22 home runs and 40 walks. He's slugging .512 with an on-base percentage of .356.

LaMonte Wade Jr has a .375 OBP to lead his team. He has a batting average of .262 while slugging .422.

He is currently 71st in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Thairo Estrada has a slugging percentage of .425 and has 128 hits, both team-high numbers for the Giants.

J.D. Davis has 22 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 52 walks while batting .249.

Dodgers vs. Giants Head to Head

9/22/2023: 5-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/21/2023: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 9/18/2022: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 9/7/2022: 7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 9/6/2022: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 9/5/2022: 7-4 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

7-4 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 6/18/2023: 7-3 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-3 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/17/2023: 15-0 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

15-0 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/16/2023: 7-5 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-5 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/12/2023: 10-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

