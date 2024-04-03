Dodgers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 3

Odds updated as of 7:26 PM

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the San Francisco Giants in MLB action on Wednesday.

Dodgers vs Giants Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (6-2) vs. San Francisco Giants (2-4)

Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-240) | SF: (+198)

LAD: (-240) | SF: (+198) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-110) | SF: +1.5 (-110)

LAD: -1.5 (-110) | SF: +1.5 (-110) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Dodgers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers) - 1-0, 2.45 ERA vs Kyle Harrison (Giants) - 1-0, 3.00 ERA

The probable starters are Tyler Glasnow (1-0) for the Dodgers and Kyle Harrison (1-0) for the Giants. Glasnow has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Glasnow's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Harrison has started only one game with a set spread, which the Giants covered. The Giants were named the moneyline underdog for one Harrison start this season -- they won.

Dodgers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (69.3%)

Dodgers vs Giants Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Giants moneyline has Los Angeles as a -240 favorite, while San Francisco is a +198 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Giants Spread

The Giants are at the Dodgers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Giants are -110 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -110.

Dodgers vs Giants Over/Under

The over/under for Dodgers-Giants on April 3 is 8. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Dodgers vs Giants Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in eight games this year and have walked away with the win six times (75%) in those games.

Los Angeles has played as a favorite of -240 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in five of their eight games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In eight games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 4-4-0 against the spread.

The Giants have won 40% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (2-3).

San Francisco has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +198 or longer.

The Giants have played six games with a set total, and have combined with their opponents to hit the over in each opportunity.

The Giants have collected a 3-3-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Mookie Betts has 15 hits and an OBP of .605 to go with a slugging percentage of 1.167. All three of those stats rank first among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .500 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Betts hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, four walks and three RBI.

Freddie Freeman is hitting .414 with two doubles, a home run and five walks. He's slugging .586 with an on-base percentage of .528.

Among qualifiers, he is 13th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Freeman enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .450 with two doubles and four RBI.

Teoscar Hernandez has seven hits this season and has a slash line of .226/.294/.677.

Will Smith has no home runs, but six RBI and a batting average of .429 this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Michael Conforto has racked up nine hits with a .440 on-base percentage and an .870 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Giants. He's batting .391.

He ranks 20th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Matt Chapman is batting .269 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks. He's slugging .577 with an on-base percentage of .321.

His batting average is 82nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 113th, and he is 47th in slugging.

Jorge Soler is hitting .238 with a double, a home run and five walks.

Jung Hoo Lee has a home run and three walks while hitting .292.

Dodgers vs Giants Head to Head

4/2/2024: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/1/2024: 8-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

8-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 10/1/2023: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/30/2023: 2-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 9/29/2023: 6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/24/2023: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/23/2023: 7-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

7-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 9/22/2023: 5-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/21/2023: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/12/2023: 10-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

