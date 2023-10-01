Dodgers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for October 1

Odds updated as of 11:35 AM

On Sunday in the MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers are up against the San Francisco Giants.

Dodgers vs Giants Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (99-62) vs. San Francisco Giants (79-82)

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA

Dodgers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-154) | SF: (+130)

LAD: (-154) | SF: (+130) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+108) | SF: +1.5 (-130)

LAD: -1.5 (+108) | SF: +1.5 (-130) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Dodgers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bobby Miller (Dodgers) - 11-4, 3.89 ERA vs Kyle Harrison (Giants) - 1-1, 4.85 ERA

The probable starters are Bobby Miller (11-4) for the Dodgers and Harrison (1-1) for the Giants. When Miller starts, his team is 13-7-0 against the spread this season. Miller's team is 12-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Giants have a 2-4-0 record against the spread in Harrison's starts. The Giants were the moneyline underdog for three Harrison starts this season -- they lost every game.

Dodgers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (61.8%)

Dodgers vs Giants Moneyline

San Francisco is a +130 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -154 favorite on the road.

Dodgers vs Giants Spread

The Giants are +1.5 on the spread (-130 to cover), and Los Angeles is +108 to cover the runline.

Dodgers vs Giants Over/Under

The Dodgers-Giants contest on October 1 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Dodgers vs Giants Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 130 games this year and have walked away with the win 82 times (63.1%) in those games.

This year Los Angeles has won 48 of 77 games when listed as at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 85 of their 153 opportunities.

In 153 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 83-70-0 against the spread.

The Giants have been the underdog on the moneyline 74 total times this season. They've gone 34-40 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, San Francisco has a 9-12 record (winning 42.9% of its games).

In the 161 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Giants, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-89-4).

The Giants have a 70-91-0 record ATS this season (covering 43.5% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Freddie Freeman has an OPS of .989, fueled by an OBP of .414 to go with a slugging percentage of .575. He has a .336 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks third in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is sixth in slugging.

Freeman hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles in total hits (178) this season while batting .306 with 80 extra-base hits. He's slugging .580 with an on-base percentage of .408.

Among qualifying batters, he is seventh in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Max Muncy has collected 102 base hits, an OBP of .334 and a slugging percentage of .478 this season.

Will Smith has been key for Los Angeles with 119 hits, an OBP of .357 plus a slugging percentage of .437.

Smith takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Giants Player Leaders

Wilmer Flores is hitting .284 with 22 doubles, 23 home runs and 41 walks. He's slugging .509 with an on-base percentage of .355.

LaMonte Wade Jr has collected 110 hits with a .376 on-base percentage to lead his team in both. He has a batting average of .259 while slugging .421.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 73rd, his on-base percentage is 12th, and he is 88th in slugging.

Thairo Estrada has a .419 slugging percentage, which leads the Giants.

Joc Pederson has 14 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 57 walks while hitting .234.

Dodgers vs Giants Head to Head

9/30/2023: 2-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 9/29/2023: 6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/24/2023: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/23/2023: 7-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

7-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 9/22/2023: 5-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/21/2023: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 9/7/2022: 7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 6/18/2023: 7-3 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-3 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/17/2023: 15-0 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

15-0 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/16/2023: 7-5 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

