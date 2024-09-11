Dodgers vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 11

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs.

Dodgers vs Cubs Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (86-59) vs. Chicago Cubs (75-70)

Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Wednesday, September 11, 2024 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: MARQ

Dodgers vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-162) | CHC: (+136)

LAD: (-162) | CHC: (+136) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+126) | CHC: +1.5 (-152)

LAD: -1.5 (+126) | CHC: +1.5 (-152) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Dodgers vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bobby Miller (Dodgers) - 2-4, 7.79 ERA vs Jordan Wicks (Cubs) - 2-3, 4.03 ERA

The Dodgers will look to Bobby Miller (2-4) versus the Cubs and Jordan Wicks (2-3). Miller's team is 3-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Miller's team is 5-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Cubs have gone 4-4-0 against the spread when Wicks starts. The Cubs have a 3-3 record in Wicks' six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (51.1%)

Dodgers vs Cubs Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -162 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +136 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Cubs Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Cubs. The Dodgers are +126 to cover, and the Cubs are -152.

Dodgers vs Cubs Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Dodgers-Cubs on Sept. 11, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Dodgers vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 126 games this season and have come away with the win 80 times (63.5%) in those contests.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 47 times in 75 chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 78 of 143 chances this season.

The Dodgers are 72-71-0 against the spread in their 143 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs have won 50% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (35-35).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Chicago has a record of 9-2 (81.8%).

The Cubs have had an over/under set by bookmakers 142 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 64 of those games (64-73-5).

The Cubs have gone 68-74-0 ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.612) and total hits (164) this season. He's batting .290 with an on-base percentage of .373.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 13th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Freddie Freeman has 139 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .383. He's batting .285 and slugging .486.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 19th, his on-base percentage sixth, and his slugging percentage 21st.

Mookie Betts is batting .306 with a .519 slugging percentage and 66 RBI this year.

Betts has recorded a hit in 10 straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .378 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs, four walks and 12 RBI.

Teoscar Hernandez is batting .266 with a .331 OBP and 87 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Ian Happ is batting .243 with 34 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 72 walks. He's slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 95th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Nico Hoerner's .356 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .263 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 49th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 128th in slugging percentage.

Isaac Paredes is hitting .230 with 24 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 67 walks.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .265 with 23 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 41 walks.

Dodgers vs Cubs Head to Head

9/10/2024: 6-3 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-3 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/9/2024: 10-4 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

10-4 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/7/2024: 8-1 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-1 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/6/2024: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/5/2024: 9-7 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

9-7 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 4/23/2023: 7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/22/2023: 9-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/21/2023: 13-0 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

13-0 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/16/2023: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/15/2023: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

