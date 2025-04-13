Dodgers vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13

Odds updated as of 3:12 p.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the MLB teams playing on Sunday, versus the Chicago Cubs.

Dodgers vs Cubs Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (11-5) vs. Chicago Cubs (10-7)

Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

Sunday, April 13, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN

Dodgers vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-180) | CHC: (+152)

LAD: (-180) | CHC: (+152) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+106) | CHC: +1.5 (-128)

LAD: -1.5 (+106) | CHC: +1.5 (-128) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-132) | Under: (+108)

Dodgers vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers) - 1-0, 6.43 ERA vs Colin Rea (Cubs) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable pitchers are Tyler Glasnow (1-0) for the Dodgers and Colin Rea for the Cubs. Glasnow has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Glasnow's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Last season in games Rea pitched his team finished 15-12-0 against the spread. Rea and his team finished with a 7-7 record in the 14 games he appeared in when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Dodgers vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (62.3%)

Dodgers vs Cubs Moneyline

Chicago is a +152 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -180 favorite at home.

Dodgers vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are at the Dodgers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Cubs are +106 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -128.

Dodgers vs Cubs Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Dodgers-Cubs on April 13, with the over being -132 and the under +108.

Dodgers vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 10 wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 5-2 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -180 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 10 of their 16 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Dodgers are 8-8-0 against the spread in their 16 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cubs have put together a 4-5 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.4% of those games).

Chicago has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +152 or longer.

In the 17 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Cubs, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-4-1).

The Cubs have put together a 10-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Teoscar Hernandez leads Los Angeles with 18 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .600. He's batting .300 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 37th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 82nd, and he is 17th in slugging.

Hernandez hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .342 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI.

Tommy Edman has a triple, six home runs and two walks. He's batting .246 and slugging .574 with an on-base percentage of .277.

He ranks 84th in batting average, 137th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging among qualifying batters.

Shohei Ohtani is slashing .295/.403/.541 this season and leads the Dodgers with an OPS of .944.

Mookie Betts has three home runs, eight RBI and a batting average of .286 this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has accumulated an on-base percentage of .451, a slugging percentage of .657, and has 22 hits, all club-highs for the Cubs (while batting .328).

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average places him 14th, his on-base percentage is seventh, and he is ninth in slugging.

Carson Kelly is hitting .417 with a double, a triple, four home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging 1.042 with an on-base percentage of .571.

Seiya Suzuki is batting .292 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks.

Dansby Swanson has three doubles, four home runs and six walks while hitting .200.

Dodgers vs Cubs Head to Head

4/12/2025: 16-0 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

16-0 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/11/2025: 3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 3/19/2025: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 3/18/2025: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/11/2024: 10-8 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

10-8 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/10/2024: 6-3 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-3 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/9/2024: 10-4 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

10-4 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/7/2024: 8-1 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-1 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/6/2024: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/5/2024: 9-7 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

