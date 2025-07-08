Dodgers vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 8

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Milwaukee Brewers.

Dodgers vs Brewers Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (56-36) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (51-40)

Date: Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Tuesday, July 8, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: TBS, FDSWI, and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-126) | MIL: (+108)

LAD: (-126) | MIL: (+108) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+136) | MIL: +1.5 (-164)

LAD: -1.5 (+136) | MIL: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Dodgers vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers) - 4-0, 3.43 ERA vs Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers) - 3-1, 3.20 ERA

The probable starters are Clayton Kershaw (4-0) for the Dodgers and Jacob Misiorowski (3-1) for the Brewers. Kershaw and his team are 4-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Kershaw's team has been victorious in 75% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-2. The Brewers have gone 3-1-0 against the spread when Misiorowski starts. The Brewers were named the moneyline underdog for two Misiorowski starts this season -- they won both.

Dodgers vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (54%)

Dodgers vs Brewers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Dodgers, Milwaukee is the underdog at +108, and Los Angeles is -126 playing on the road.

Dodgers vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are +1.5 on the spread (-164 to cover), and Los Angeles is +136 to cover the runline.

Dodgers vs Brewers Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Dodgers-Brewers on July 8, with the over at -102 and the under at -120.

Dodgers vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 78 games this season and have come away with the win 49 times (62.8%) in those contests.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious 46 times in 74 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 51 of their 90 opportunities.

The Dodgers have an against the spread mark of 39-51-0 in 90 games with a line this season.

The Brewers have a 20-23 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.5% of those games).

Milwaukee has a 12-16 record (winning 42.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Brewers have played in 89 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-50-1).

The Brewers have collected a 47-42-0 record ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.609) and total hits (99) this season. He's batting .280 with an on-base percentage of .382.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is third in slugging.

Mookie Betts has 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 35 walks. He's batting .249 and slugging .392 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 104th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 109th in slugging percentage.

Andy Pages has 95 hits this season and has a slash line of .288/.329/.494.

Will Smith leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .434 this season while batting .332 with 43 walks and 44 runs scored.

Smith heads into this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .371 with a double, four home runs, seven walks and four RBIs.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has a slugging percentage of .457, a team-high for the Brewers. He's batting .260 with an on-base percentage of .293.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 137th, and he is 55th in slugging.

Chourio enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and nine RBIs.

Christian Yelich's 85 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .260 while slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .334.

He ranks 75th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Sal Frelick has 11 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 25 walks while hitting .294.

Brice Turang paces his team with a .352 OBP.

Dodgers vs Brewers Head to Head

7/7/2025: 9-1 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-1 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/15/2024: 6-4 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-4 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/14/2024: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/13/2024: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/12/2024: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/7/2024: 9-2 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

9-2 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/6/2024: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/5/2024: 8-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/17/2023: 1-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

1-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/16/2023: 7-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

