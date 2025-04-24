Diamondbacks vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 24

Odds updated as of 4:16 a.m.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are among the MLB teams playing on Thursday, versus the Tampa Bay Rays.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks vs Rays Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (14-10) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (10-14)

Date: Thursday, April 24, 2025

Thursday, April 24, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and FDSSUN

Diamondbacks vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-130) | TB: (+110)

ARI: (-130) | TB: (+110) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+158) | TB: +1.5 (-192)

ARI: -1.5 (+158) | TB: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Diamondbacks vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Corbin Brian Burnes (Diamondbacks) - 0-1, 4.64 ERA vs Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 1-1, 0.87 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Corbin Brian Burnes (0-1) to the mound, while Drew Rasmussen (1-1) will get the nod for the Rays. Burnes and his team are 1-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Burnes' team is 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rays have gone 2-2-0 against the spread when Rasmussen starts. The Rays were the underdog on the moneyline for one Rasmussen start this season -- they lost.

Diamondbacks vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (51.3%)

Diamondbacks vs Rays Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a +110 underdog on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -130 favorite at home.

Diamondbacks vs Rays Spread

The Rays are +1.5 on the spread (-192 to cover), and Arizona is +158 to cover the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Rays Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Diamondbacks-Rays on April 24, with the over at -106 and the under at -114.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Rays Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 11, or 57.9%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Arizona has a record of 7-4 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in 11 of their 23 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 12-11-0 against the spread this season.

The Rays have gone 2-6 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 25% of those games).

Tampa Bay has gone 2-3 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (40%).

The Rays have played in 24 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-12-2).

The Rays have a 9-15-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 37.5% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.404), slugging percentage (.693) and total hits (33) this season. He has a .327 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is second in slugging.

Carroll will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .348 with a double, three home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Josh Naylor is batting .326 with six doubles, four home runs and 12 walks, while slugging .522 with an on-base percentage of .400.

He ranks 13th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging among qualified batters.

Geraldo Perdomo has 23 hits this season and has a slash line of .267/.374/.419.

Pavin Smith is batting .383 with a .500 OBP and nine RBI for Arizona this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Jonathan Aranda has put up an on-base percentage of .443 and has 22 hits, both team-high numbers for the Rays. He's batting .338 and slugging .646.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks sixth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks third and he is fourth in slugging.

Kameron Misner is batting .373 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and four walks. He's slugging .678 with an on-base percentage of .409.

Yandy (Fernandez) Diaz has a .380 slugging percentage, which leads the Rays.

Junior Caminero has three doubles, five home runs and six walks while hitting .253.

Diamondbacks vs Rays Head to Head

4/23/2025: 7-6 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-6 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/22/2025: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/18/2024: 8-7 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-7 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/17/2024: 6-1 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-1 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/16/2024: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/29/2023: 6-1 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-1 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/28/2023: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/27/2023: 8-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!