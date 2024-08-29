Diamondbacks vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 29

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are among the MLB squads in action on Thursday, up against the New York Mets.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks vs Mets Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (76-57) vs. New York Mets (69-64)

Date: Thursday, August 29, 2024

Thursday, August 29, 2024 Time: 3:40 p.m. ET

3:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID

Diamondbacks vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-120) | NYM: (+102)

ARI: (-120) | NYM: (+102) Spread: ARI: +1.5 (-188) | NYM: -1.5 (+155)

ARI: +1.5 (-188) | NYM: -1.5 (+155) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-128) | Under: (+104)

Diamondbacks vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 9-6, 4.29 ERA vs David Peterson (Mets) - 8-1, 2.85 ERA

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Ryne Nelson (9-6, 4.29 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Mets will turn to David Peterson (8-1, 2.85 ERA). Nelson and his team have a record of 14-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Nelson's team has won 83.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-1). The Mets have an 11-4-0 ATS record in Peterson's 15 starts that had a set spread. The Mets have a 3-1 record in Peterson's four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Diamondbacks vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (53.3%)

Diamondbacks vs Mets Moneyline

Arizona is a -120 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a +102 underdog on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Mets Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Diamondbacks. The Mets are +155 to cover, while the Diamondbacks are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Mets Over/Under

Diamondbacks versus Mets on August 29 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -128 and the under set at +104.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Mets Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have won in 44, or 63.8%, of the 69 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Arizona has come away with a win 35 times in 52 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 75 of their 132 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 69-63-0 against the spread this season.

The Mets have won 22 of the 51 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (43.1%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, New York has gone 18-20 (47.4%).

The Mets have played in 129 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-59-4).

The Mets have put together a 61-68-0 record ATS this season (covering 47.3% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has 16 doubles, 12 triples, 17 home runs and 56 walks while batting .225. He has an on-base percentage of .311 and a slugging percentage of .414.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 125th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage, and 79th in slugging.

Carroll hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .282 with a triple, five home runs, three walks and 12 RBI.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.427) thanks to 38 extra-base hits. He's batting .276 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Among all qualified batters, he is 31st in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.

Gurriel has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .357 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Josh Bell has collected 118 base hits, an OBP of .312 and a slugging percentage of .407 this season.

Bell brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with two walks and an RBI.

Joc Pederson is batting .283 with a .402 OBP and 60 RBI for Arizona this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor has 147 hits with a .486 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Mets. He's batting .270 and with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 40th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Lindor hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .326 with five doubles, three home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Pete Alonso is batting .244 with 29 doubles, 28 home runs and 57 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 86th, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .228 with 23 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 69 walks.

Jesse Winker has a .363 on-base percentage to pace his team.

Diamondbacks vs Mets Head to Head

8/28/2024: 8-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/27/2024: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-3 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/2/2024: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/1/2024: 10-5 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

10-5 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/31/2024: 10-9 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

10-9 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/30/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/14/2023: 11-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/13/2023: 7-1 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-1 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/12/2023: 7-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/11/2023: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.