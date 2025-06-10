Diamondbacks vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 10

Odds updated as of 4:15 a.m.

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the Arizona Diamondbacks facing the Seattle Mariners.

Diamondbacks vs Mariners Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (32-34) vs. Seattle Mariners (33-32)

Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Tuesday, June 10, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and ROOT Sports NW

Diamondbacks vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-118) | SEA: (-100)

ARI: (-118) | SEA: (-100) Spread: ARI: +1.5 (-196) | SEA: -1.5 (+162)

ARI: +1.5 (-196) | SEA: -1.5 (+162) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Diamondbacks vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 7-4, 5.51 ERA vs Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 5-3, 2.83 ERA

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Brandon Pfaadt (7-4, 5.51 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Mariners will counter with Bryan Woo (5-3, 2.83 ERA). Pfaadt and his team have a record of 9-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Pfaadt's team has a record of 4-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Mariners have gone 5-7-0 ATS in Woo's 12 starts that had a set spread. The Mariners have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Woo's starts this season, and they went 3-2 in those matchups.

Diamondbacks vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (50.6%)

Diamondbacks vs Mariners Moneyline

Arizona is the favorite, -118 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -100 underdog on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Diamondbacks. The Mariners are +162 to cover, while the Diamondbacks are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Mariners Over/Under

Diamondbacks versus Mariners on June 10 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Diamondbacks vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 20, or 48.8%, of the 41 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Arizona has come away with a win 16 times in 32 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks' games have gone over the total in 31 of their 63 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks are 29-34-0 against the spread in their 63 games that had a posted line this season.

The Mariners have won 12 of the 21 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (57.1%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, Seattle has an 11-6 record (winning 64.7% of its games).

The Mariners have played in 64 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-27-3).

The Mariners have a 28-36-0 record against the spread this season (covering 43.8% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona in total hits (67) this season while batting .258 with 37 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .339 and a slugging percentage of .569.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 79th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Carroll has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .188 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Geraldo Perdomo leads Arizona with an OBP of .368 this season while batting .267 with 38 walks and 34 runs scored. He's slugging .418.

He is 60th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 90th in slugging among qualified batters.

Josh Naylor has an OPS of .803, fueled by an OBP of .346 and a team-best slugging percentage of .457 this season.

Eugenio Suarez has 18 home runs, 48 RBI and a batting average of .228 this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh paces the Mariners with 63 hits. He's batting .266 and slugging .641 with an on-base percentage of .373.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he is 62nd in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.

Julio Rodriguez leads his team with a .412 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .252 with an on-base percentage of .317.

He is 91st in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

J.P. Crawford has put up a team-high .402 on-base percentage.

Jorge Polanco is batting .257 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 10 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Mariners Head to Head

6/9/2025: 8-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/28/2024: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/27/2024: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/26/2024: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/30/2023: 4-0 SEA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-0 SEA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/29/2023: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/28/2023: 5-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

