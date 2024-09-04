Diamondbacks vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 4

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Arizona Diamondbacks are up against the San Francisco Giants.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (78-61) vs. San Francisco Giants (68-71)

Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Wednesday, September 4, 2024 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: ARID

Diamondbacks vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-134) | SF: (+114)

ARI: (-134) | SF: (+114) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+128) | SF: +1.5 (-154)

ARI: -1.5 (+128) | SF: +1.5 (-154) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Diamondbacks vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 10-6, 3.87 ERA vs Hayden Birdsong (Giants) - 3-4, 5.14 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (10-6) to the mound, while Hayden Birdsong (3-4) will take the ball for the Giants. Gallen's team is 11-12-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Gallen's team has been victorious in 55.6% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 10-8. The Giants have gone 5-6-0 against the spread when Birdsong starts. The Giants have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Birdsong's starts this season, and they went 1-3 in those games.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (58.2%)

Diamondbacks vs Giants Moneyline

Arizona is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a +114 underdog despite being at home.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Spread

The Diamondbacks are at the Giants and are favored by 1.5 runs (+128 to cover) on the runline. San Francisco is -154 to cover.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Diamondbacks-Giants on Sept. 4, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Giants Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as favorites in 72 games this year and have walked away with the win 46 times (63.9%) in those games.

Arizona has a record of 28-11 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -134 or more on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in 80 of their 138 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 138 games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 72-66-0 against the spread.

The Giants have compiled a 25-33 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 43.1% of those games).

San Francisco has an 11-17 record (winning only 39.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

In the 137 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Giants, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-64-4).

The Giants have covered 48.2% of their games this season, going 66-71-0 against the spread.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll is batting .234 with 19 doubles, 12 triples, 19 home runs and 58 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .317 while slugging .432.

He ranks 112th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Carroll has recorded at least one hit in 13 games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .375 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs, three walks and 13 RBI.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .239 with 25 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 44 walks. He's slugging .442 with an on-base percentage of .308.

His batting average ranks 101st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 102nd, and his slugging percentage 56th.

Josh Bell has 125 hits this season and has a slash line of .246/.314/.404.

Christian Walker has been key for Arizona with 103 hits, an OBP of .337 plus a slugging percentage of .473.

Giants Player Leaders

Matt Chapman has accumulated a slugging percentage of .445 and has 126 hits, both team-high numbers for the Giants. He's batting .247 and with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualified players in the majors, his batting average puts him 79th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 54th in slugging.

Chapman brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Heliot Ramos is batting .277 with 18 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .334.

Michael Conforto has 24 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .229.

Mike Yastrzemski is batting .242 with 13 doubles, nine triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Head to Head

9/3/2024: 8-7 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-7 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/5/2024: 9-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/4/2024: 8-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/3/2024: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/21/2024: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/20/2024: 7-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/19/2024: 17-1 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

17-1 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/18/2024: 5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/20/2023: 7-1 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-1 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/19/2023: 8-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.