Best NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Bets for the Window World 250 in North Wilkesboro

Looks like it's another week of clenching my butt and praying for the best after betting against Corey Heim.

Yippee.

Heim has already won three of nine races this year in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (though one was due to a disqualification). Thus, betting against him hasn't been overly profitable.

However, for the Window World 250 on Saturday, he has to battle Kyle Busch, and it's not on his strongest track type.

Since joining TRICON Garage, Heim has run 17 races I'd deem similar-ish to North Wilkesboro. Has he won 3 of those races, including 1 of 11 since the start of last year. Granted, that one was at this same track, but Heim's dominance has been more suffocating on bigger tracks.

That's why I'm fine being below market on Heim. I just do want to keep in mind that he's +210 in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Truck Series betting odds for a reason, and it's possible I'm underestimating him.

So, with those caveats in mind, how does my model see things playing out? We'll start with the pre-practice sims, and then we can discuss two drivers I'm willing to bet as a partial fade of Heim.

NASCAR Truck Series Predictions for North Wilkesboro

Driver Win Top 3 Top 5 Kyle Busch 37.1% 62.0% 72.5% Chandler Smith 11.9% 35.4% 51.7% Corey Heim 10.9% 34.1% 50.7% Ty Majeski 6.9% 24.3% 40.9% Grant Enfinger 6.2% 21.9% 37.5% Layne Riggs 4.2% 17.1% 30.1% Daniel Hemric 4.1% 17.5% 31.0% View Full Table ChevronDown

NASCAR Truck Series Betting Picks for North Wilkesboro

Kyle Busch (+210): Normally, Busch is in the Heim role where I'm begging for an untimely speeding penalty. For once, the model is giving him proper respect, and it leads to Busch's being a value. Busch has won three of six Truck Series starts with Spire Motorsports, and he was runner-up in another. I'll gladly take this opportunity to -- for once -- cheer for KFB.

(+210): Normally, Busch is in the Heim role where I'm begging for an untimely speeding penalty. For once, the model is giving him proper respect, and it leads to Busch's being a value. Busch has won three of six Truck Series starts with Spire Motorsports, and he was runner-up in another. I'll gladly take this opportunity to -- for once -- cheer for KFB. Chandler Smith (+1200): While this isn't Heim's best track type, it is Smith's. He won at both Phoenix and Richmond in the Xfinity Series last year, and he has been stout at short tracks in the Truck Series with a top-six average running position at Martinsville, Bristol, and Rockingham. He won that Bristol race, evidence that Front Row Motorsports' strength on short tracks toward the end of 2024 has carried over. Given the combo of talent and equipment, Smith's someone I'll ride with.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which drivers stand out to you for Saturday's race? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NASCAR Truck Series betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.