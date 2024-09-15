Diamondbacks vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 15

Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.

The MLB's Sunday schedule includes the Arizona Diamondbacks taking on the Milwaukee Brewers.

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (82-66) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (86-62)

Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024

Sunday, September 15, 2024 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-158) | MIL: (+134)

ARI: (-158) | MIL: (+134) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+136) | MIL: +1.5 (-164)

ARI: -1.5 (+136) | MIL: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 12-6, 3.55 ERA vs D.L. Hall (Brewers) - 1-1, 4.01 ERA

The probable pitchers are Zac Gallen (12-6) for the Diamondbacks and D.L. Hall (1-1) for the Brewers. Gallen's team is 13-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Gallen's team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (12-8). When Hall starts, the Brewers are 4-2-0 against the spread. The Brewers won each of Hall's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Moneyline

Milwaukee is a +134 underdog on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -158 favorite at home.

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Spread

The Diamondbacks are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Brewers. The Diamondbacks are +136 to cover the spread, while the Brewers are -164.

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Diamondbacks-Brewers on Sept. 15, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 49, or 63.6%, of the 77 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Arizona has come away with a win 24 times in 32 chances when named as a favorite of at least -158 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Diamondbacks have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 86 of 147 chances this season.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 78-69-0 against the spread this season.

The Brewers have put together a 34-27 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 55.7% of those games).

Milwaukee has a record of 3-6 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer (33.3%).

The Brewers have played in 147 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 75 times (75-63-9).

The Brewers have collected a 77-70-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.4% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte leads Arizona in OBP (.365), slugging percentage (.551) and total hits (134) this season. He has a .293 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 12th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is eighth in slugging.

Corbin Carroll has 21 doubles, 13 triples, 19 home runs and 62 walks. He's batting .230 and slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .316.

He is 121st in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging in the major leagues.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .255 with a .481 slugging percentage and 92 RBI this year.

Christian Walker has been key for Arizona with 109 hits, an OBP of .341 plus a slugging percentage of .485.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras has a .362 on-base percentage and a .470 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Brewers. He's batting .280.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 25th, his on-base percentage is 19th, and he is 31st in slugging.

Willy Adames' 142 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .253 while slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .334.

He ranks 70th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Jackson Chourio is hitting .273 with 28 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 37 walks.

Brice Turang is hitting .255 with 23 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 45 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Head to Head

9/14/2024: 15-8 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

15-8 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/13/2024: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-1 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 10/4/2023: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-2 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 10/3/2023: 6-3 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-3 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/21/2023: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/20/2023: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/19/2023: 9-1 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-1 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/12/2023: 7-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/11/2023: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/10/2023: 3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

